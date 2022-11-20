Barbie Director Teases "Many Extraordinary Looks" for Ryan Gosling in Movie

Next year, moviegoers will finally be treated to the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Over the summer, fans were treated to a photo of Gosling as the iconic toy, and folks went pretty nuts. Gosling's real-life partner, Eva Mendes, even had a great reaction, writing on Instagram, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this...#ThatsMyKen." This week, Barbie director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) was interviewed by Variety and she teased more exciting looks for Gosling in the movie.

"Well, I'm thrilled, because that is how I felt and how Margot felt, and I'm thrilled that everyone shares that feeling," Gerwig replied when asked if she expected the fascination that has come with Gosling in Barbie. "I'll just say, it is one of many extraordinary looks." When Variety asked if folks haven't seen all the Ken looks yet, Gerwig replied with a laugh, "No, not even close." When asked how many outfits he has, she added, "I couldn't say, but it's a lot." You can check out the interview below:

#Barbie director Greta Gerwig was "thrilled" with the public's response to Ryan Gosling's Ken costume: "It's one of many extraordinary looks." https://t.co/IQQFsHyRyJ pic.twitter.com/8DMLtzwNLw — Variety (@Variety) November 20, 2022

Who Stars in Barbie?

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, Barbie will also star Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

"I am the embodiment of imposter syndrome. So, I wouldn't say that in any situation, I could walk into a room with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and be like, 'I fit right in,'" Liu recently joked in an interview with ComicBook.com. "Maybe briefly, Ryan and I connected on being Canadian. No, I mean they're all amazing people and I'm very lucky to call them friends now. But, It's going to be a bonkers movie."

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie e. explained" Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

Barbie hits theaters on July 21, 2023.