Barbie Movie: Ryan Gosling's Ken Look Gets Hilarious Reaction From Partner Eva Mendes

Earlier this week, film fans (and everyone else) were treated to a very special photo. The upcoming Barbie movie that's being helmed by Greta Gerwig showed its first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. Unsurprisingly, the Internet went pretty crazy for the photo, and it drew some interesting comparisons. Turns out, fans are not the only people gushing over the Gosling photo. The actor's partner of over ten years, Eva Mendes, took to Instagram with a great reaction.

"So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this...#Thatsmyken," Mendes wrote. Her post got some great reactions from other celebs and big accounts. "I mean.....I really cannot even....this is breaking the internet for sure," Rita Wilson commented. "THAT'S HER KEN 🗣🥺💗," Access Hollywood pointed out. "I truly cannot wait to see this 😂 also- IT'S THE RETURN OF THE BLEACHED HAIR," writer Esmé Weijun Wang added. Of course, Gosling also rocked the bleached look in The Place Beyond the Pines, which he starred in with Mendes back in 2012. You can check out the post below:





Back in April, CinemaCon featured the first look at Margot Robbie in the titular role. Fans were also extremely hyped to see the Oscar-nominated actor rocking her Barbie look. In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the movie will also star Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie e. explained" Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

What are your thoughts about Ryan Gosling as Ken? Are you excited about the Barbie movie? Tell us in the comments!

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.