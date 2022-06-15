Barbie Movie Shares First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken

✖

Audiences have already gotten a look at how Margot Robbie will appear in the upcoming Barbie movie from filmmaker Greta Gerwig, while today brings us our first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. Much like Robbie, fans already had a relatively easy time picturing the actor as the iconic doll, given their physical resemblance, though this new image shows off the look Gosling will be sporting in the new film and makes it even easier to imagine how he'll look in the role. You can check out the first look at Gosling as Ken below before Barbie hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

Also starring in the film are America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

Barbie is far from being the first film that is inspired by a line of toys, but with the inherent premise of the dolls being that owners could make up their own adventures for the characters, audiences are surely wondering what a movie storyline could explore. In fact, the project has been in development for years and has had various stars and filmmakers attached to it, with the project only now gaining substantial momentum that it will actually happen.

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said when the project was announced. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie shared in a statement when her involvement was confirmed. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Barbie hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

