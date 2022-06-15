AEW: Ryan Gosling's First Photo as Ken in 'Barbie' Is Drawing Orange Cassidy Comparisons

Warner Bros. shared the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, and AEW fans can't help but notice similarities to wrestler Orange Cassidy. The photo has Gosling wearing denim from head to toe, which is also Cassidy's signature look. Cassidy has been out of action since the Revolution pay-per-view in early March, suffering a shoulder injury during the Face of the Revolution match. Not long after the Gosling photo dropped, Twitter was flooded with Cassidy comparisons. You can see some of the best in the list below!

Barbie is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023. The film will be written and directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie.