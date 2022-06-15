AEW: Ryan Gosling's First Photo as Ken in 'Barbie' Is Drawing Orange Cassidy Comparisons
Warner Bros. shared the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, and AEW fans can't help but notice similarities to wrestler Orange Cassidy. The photo has Gosling wearing denim from head to toe, which is also Cassidy's signature look. Cassidy has been out of action since the Revolution pay-per-view in early March, suffering a shoulder injury during the Face of the Revolution match. Not long after the Gosling photo dropped, Twitter was flooded with Cassidy comparisons. You can see some of the best in the list below!
Barbie is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023. The film will be written and directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie.
And You Can't Tell Us Otherwise
this is orange cassidy https://t.co/6dKxS1wO5D— ✧･ﾟslater (@poisonouspixies) June 15, 2022
Looks Can Be Deceiving
BRUH I THOUGHT THIS WAS ORANGE CASSIDY AT FIRST GLANCE HOLY SHIT 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/cFpb6geo0g— Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 15, 2022
Fusion!
Why does Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie look like a cross between Orange Cassidy and Fred from Scooby Doo may I ask pic.twitter.com/CDn4z6O167— Leevs x 🧣 (@HelloItsLevi) June 15, 2022
Make It Happen
I mean we now have fantasy casting for an Orange Cassidy biopic pic.twitter.com/63iGSx3BSn— Ben Emerson (@benjamE92) June 15, 2022
You Can't Top The Original
Who wore it better?
My vote goes to Orange Cassidy. pic.twitter.com/Jp0IWJsJxw— Pat (@PattyH8604) June 15, 2022
The Aviators Really Tie It Together
Ken 🤝 Orange Cassidy pic.twitter.com/LTrC79IOnE— wild thing 🌸 (@gabu_moon) June 15, 2022
Influencer
Orange Cassidy continues to influence the world https://t.co/jIWMgeJw1u— M (@moon_song13) June 15, 2022