Barbie Just Surpassed The Avengers at Domestic Box Office

Barbie continues to beat box office records nearly two months after it hit theaters. Barbie is currently the highest-grossing film of 2023, and Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie of all time. The film is also getting an IMAX release next week featuring new footage, which means it will likely have a huge uptick next weekend after landing in fifth place at the box office this weekend. The Greta Gerwig-directed film also accomplished something many Marvel villains never could... beating the Avengers. Barbie just surpassed the 2012 film at the domestic box office.

After this weekend, Barbie has officially earned $626,122,000 at the domestic box office. The Avengers earned $623,357,910 domestically and $1,520,538,536 worldwide when it was released back in 2012. While Barbie has topped the Marvel movie's total in North America, it still has a bit to go to beat its overall total. Currently, Barbie's worldwide total stands at $1,407,115,390, making it the 14th highest-grossing movie of all time. As for its domestic ranking, Barbie only needs to beat Jurassic World's $652,306,625 to crack the Top 10, which is looking very likely.

Barbie Has Yet To Surpass Frozen II At Box Office:

Barbie has beaten lots of box office records since it was released in theaters. Greta Gerwig's new film managed to earn $1 billion in only 17 days to become the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman. However, when you factor in movies co-directed by women, Barbie still isn't number one. The film did beat Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden, to become the highest-grossing live-action movie directed or co-directed by a woman, but there is still one animated film standing in Gerwig's way: Frozen II.

Frozen II was released in 2019 and managed to earn $1,450,026,933 at the worldwide box office. The Disney film was co-directed by Jennifer Lee, who also helmed the first Frozen with Chris Buck. At the time of this writing, Barbie has made $1,407,115,390 worldwide. Considering its IMAX release is coming up, there is still a good chance it will overtake Frozen II.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Barbie is coming to IMAX on September 22nd.