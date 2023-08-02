Barbie Movie Could Cross $1-Billion Globally This Weekend

Barbie's massive box office haul is on pace to soon cross its most significant milestone yet!

Barbie's box office isn't showing any signs of stopping. Through Tuesday, the Greta Gerwig feature has grossed $795 million around the world. Now, insiders suggest the picture is on track to not only win the box office again in its third week—topping both TMNT: Mutant Mayhem and The Meg 2—but it's also pacing to break the billion-dollar threshold.

According to Deadline, the Margot Robbie vehicle continues to break records, adding the best non-holiday Monday and Tuesday hauls to its trophy case.

Will Barbie Get a Sequel?

It has yet to be confirmed a Barbie sequel will be produced, though the box office returns at this point would seem to suggest it's all but guaranteed. Just last month, Mattel boss Ynon Kreiz told Variety he hopes to have his company build film franchises, suggesting Barbie could lead to many more movies.

"Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family, she has a lot of elements around in her universe," Kreiz also told the outlet. "It's a very rich universe… It's a very broad and very elastic brand, in terms of opportunities."

"At the outset, we're not saying, 'Okay, let's think already about movie two and three.' Let's get the first one right and make that a success," he continued. "And if you do that, opportunities open up very quickly, once you establish the first movie as a successful representation of a franchise on the big screen."

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .

Barbie is now in theaters.