Warner Bros. Blockbuster Film Is Now Available on Max

Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service Max just got a new addition in the form of the blockbuster Barbie. After landing in theaters on July 21st, Barbie went on to become the highest-grossing global release in Warner Bros.' 100-year history. Starring Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the movie adapted the popular Mattel figures into a live-action take on the franchise. After successful runs in theaters, the majority of Warner Bros. Pictures movie content moves over to Max, formerly known as HBO Max, for subscribers to enjoy in the comfort of their homes. Barbie is the next movie to stream on Max, and the company is adding extra bonuses for the occasion.

Starting today, December 15th, Barbie with ASL is also available to stream on Max. The blockbuster film is interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL) and grounded in research and feedback from the Deaf community, as well as counsel from community leaders. Barbie with ASL features ASL performer Leila Hanaumi (Deaf Austin Theatre's "The Laramie Project," ASL cover for Tove Lo in "True Romance" music video). Max has also added a custom pink and white logo and pink home for Barbie's debut. The custom Barbie Land will be available today and running until December 18th. Max on the web will include additional themed elements, including pink menus and a unique cursor animation on pink Barbie title pages and the homepage.

(Photo: Max)

Max adds more Barbie-themed features for subscribers

Not only is Barbie now available on Max to stream, but subscribers can also update their profiles with a selection of characters from the movie. Some of the characters include Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie), Stereotypical Ken (Ryan Gosling), Gloria (America Ferrera), Dr. Barbie (Hari Nef), President Barbie (Issa Rae), Allan (Michael Cera), and more.

A new Barbie Land Collection is also being featured on Max, with extra content including:

Becoming Barbie

See how Margot Robbie and the incredible Barbie crew crafted an iconic look for the leading role.

Barbie Transportation Sequences

Go behind the scenes for a look at how the crew pulled off Barbie and Ken's memorable journey into the real world.

Greta's Vision

The cast and crew discuss writer/director Greta Gerwig's approach to bringing the world of Barbie to life.

I'm Just Ken Music Video

An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video.

Musical Make-Believe: Disco Dance

A behind-the-scenes look at the choreography and filming of the spectacular disco dance scene in Barbie.

Musical Make-Believe: Doing War

An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the epic Ken Battle scene.

Musical Make-Believe: Ken's Ballet

See how the Ken Ballet number came together, including a behind-the-scenes look at the cast recording with Mark Ronson.

We Are Barbie

Join the stars of the film as they discuss what makes each of their Barbie characters unique.

(Photo: Max)

There's also "Let's Play Dress Up," an interactive component of Max that allows users to hover over icons such as lipstick and high-heeled shoes. When users click on the icon, a hidden title will appear, surprising users with their next watch on the platform. Some of the curations feature Every Night is Girls' Night, More From the Cast, This Barbie Is..., Mojo Dojo Casa House, I Am Kenough, and Behind the Sequins.