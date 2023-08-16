Barbie: Ryan Gosling Excited About Ken Halloween Costumes

Barbie star Ryan Gosling is excited about people making Ken their Halloween costumes this year. Back when The Gray Man came out, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the actor. His wish has come to fruition in a big way from just a quick scan of social media. Barbie fans from all over are definitely going to be in their "Big Kenergy" era this October. Both Barbie and Ken have probably never been more popular than this particular moment. Gosling and Margot Robbie better get used to seeing those characters walking around. The movie has sailed past $1 billion at the box office and continues to climb after another weekend atop the charts. Here's what Gosling said about the Ken-aissance brewing this Fall.

"This is my dream. I've always wanted to make a character that people might go out for Halloween as," Gosling said. "I was actually in an elevator the other day shooting Barbie and I was in my cowboy costume and a guy got in and he said, 'You know, I'm going out as that for Halloween' and it was a great moment… I hope that's true and I hope they have multiple choices."

How Did Barbie Designers Craft Ken's Look?

There's no doubt that Ken gets off some definite fits during Barbie. Some of these outfits are so popular that Mattel had dolls ready to go for the occasion. Still, a lot of care went into crafting what Gosling's character looked like on-screen. Costume designer Jacqueline Durran spoke to British Vogue about her approach to the sportswear that Ken wears during the movie. How does it tie to his history? Well, it's one of the most basic things about him for starters.

Durran smiled, "No one cares about Ken, everybody just wants to play with Barbie. He matches Barbie and changes too, but he has very, very many less [clothes] options."

"Retro sportswear is one area where we did a lot of shopping for Ken," Durran would further elaborate on everyone's favorite beach enthusiast. "He is sporty. That's his main thing. We had buyers in America that went to dealers and imported it for us because we needed so much of it."

Other Barbies Are Going To Be Popular This Halloween Too

Barbie is full of colorful characters that will be seen asking for candy this Fall too. ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak spoke to Issa Rae about her President Barbie before the movie released. In that conversation, she actually realized that multiple characters from this year's big movies would serve as Halloween inspiration for the little ones. (Rae also stars as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.)

Rae laughed when we asked her about the coincidence, "I haven't, but I'm thinking about it now. I love it and I'm going to gently coax my nephews and nieces to follow suit." So, we have President Barbie, Stereotypical Barbie, Ken, Alan and so much more you're going to see out there on Halloween.

How Does Ken Develop In Barbie?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell.

The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .

