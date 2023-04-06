The Batman 2: James Gunn Debunks Poison Ivy Spinoff Rumor

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has set the record straight on one rumored The Batman spinoff. In a tweet on Thursday, Gunn responded to recent rumors suggesting that a Poison Ivy spinoff film is in the works, which would be set within the canon of Matt Reeves' The Batman films. Gunn shut down the possibility with a simple "Nope." While this might be disheartening news to fans who would want to see how the character is interpreted in Reeves' Gotham City, it certainly doesn't rule out the character ever appearing onscreen in the future, either in the "Reevesverse" or in Gunn and Peter Safran's main DC Universe.

Will there be The Batman spinoffs?

In addition to the proper sequel, the saga of The Batman is set to be expanded upon with an HBO Max-exclusive series centered around Colin Farrell's The Penguin. The series already began production earlier this year, and is expected to further flesh out the villain's world.

"The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn't nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to," Farrell explained in a recent interview with Variety. "Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more."

Will there be a The Batman sequel?

Matt Reeves is currently working on a sequel to The Batman, which he will direct and co-write with Pattinson back in the titular role. Plot details regarding the project are currently a mystery, but Reeves has expressed excitement about working on the script.

"I mean, I can't give an update on that in terms of specifics, except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script," Reeves told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "My partner and I are deep in it and I'm excited about what we're going to do."

The Batman 2 is currently scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025.