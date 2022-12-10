Batman Beyond: Catwoman Could Have Returned in DC's Cancelled Michael Keaton Movie

DC Studios has been having a hectic week with the news that Patty Jenkins delivered a treatment for Wonder Woman 3 and the studio decided not to move forward with the project, which prompted the director to exit. It was also revealed that Henry Cavill shot a cameo for The Flash, but the studio may or may not scrap it depending on incoming co-CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. Jason Momoa may also be done playing Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is released and may be recast as Lobo. Now, it has been revealed that the canceled Michael Keaton-led Batman Beyond movie was expected to have one more familiar face. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christina Hodson delivered a pitch that saw Batman and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) in a resuscitated relationship.

"Hodson pitched her take, which had executives excited, and had actually commenced writing…when, about two weeks after the hires of Gunn and Safran, she was told to stop," the trade wrote in their weekly newsletter. "Some Batfans's hearts may break when we tell them the project was looking to resuscitate a romance between a Michael Keaton Batman and Catwoman (would Michelle Pfeiffer have returned? Who knows?)"

Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about DC Studios canceling this? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!