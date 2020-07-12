Shazam! and Riverdale Star Wants to Be Batman Beyond

✖

For quite a lot of DC Comics fans, Batman Beyond remains one of the properties that they would most like to see adapted on the big screen. The story follows the future-set adventures of Terry McGinnis as he is mentored by an older Bruce Wayne, and has become a pretty beloved corner of the DC Comics world. After a successful animated series and some comic runs, speculation has ramped up about some sort of live-action Batman Beyond adaptation, something that has only grown now that Michael Keaton is rumored to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming The Flash movie. While we're obviously nowhere near that resulting in a Batman Beyond movie, it sounds like actor Ross Butler is throwing his hat in the ring to play Terry. Butler recently took to Twitter to advocate for himself portraying the role, something that has sparked a lot of positive reactions among his fanbase.

Can we?... is this... a thing? pic.twitter.com/ZMukdWH2BE — Ross Butler (@RossButler) July 10, 2020

Butler is known for playing Reggie Mantle in the first season of The CW's Riverdale, as well as starring on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. He also technically is already part of the DC film universe, portraying the superhero version of Eugene Choi in Shazam! and the upcoming Shazam! 2.

The idea of Keaton returning for a Batman Beyond movie has transfixed the nerd community in recent years, with some in the nerd community arguing that it would make bank.

"That movie makes a billion, right there, man." Kevin Smith said on an episode of his podcast in 2019. "If you're like 'Michael Keaton's coming back', people will be like 'How is that possible?' and you're like 'Because he's Batman Beyond, bitch!' And people [will go] 'Oh, we wanted this our whole lives! This is f-cking good and I am down with this. When can we go?'"

