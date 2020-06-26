The Flash Will Feature Michael Keaton in Costume as Batman

✖

DC Comics fans have a lot of question about the return of Michael Keaton as Batman for the upcoming movie The Flash, which will bridge the gap between the original Tim Burton movies and Zack Snyder's Justice League. And while Ezra Miller's take on Barry Allen will likely be experiencing his own version of Flashpoint, this take on Batman will be a classic version that fans have not seen in a long time. So while there are questions about how involved Keaton will be in the film, it sounds like he will suit up as the Caped Crusader at least one more time.

According to a new report from THR, Keaton will indeed be wearing the Batman costume in the new movie. This means he won't be version of Bruce Wayne fans have seen in the animated series Batman Beyond, who typically sits in the Batcave and guides his protege Terry McGinnis as the "guy in the chair."

The report also indicates that Keaton will indeed be playing Bruce Wayne, and not the rumored Thomas Wayne version of the Flashpoint Batman. While those rumors are coming from unsubstantiated sources, they were lended some credence due to the discussions of Jeffrey Dean Morgan possibly reprising his role as Thomas from the opening montage of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti previously spoke with That Hashtag Show about the project and confirmed it would be a "different version of Flashpoint than you’re expecting," teasing that fans should expect a major difference from the storyline that has already been seen in comics, animation, and The CW's Arrowverse shows.

Plans for the film have seen numerous director changes, script re-writes, and delays as Warner Bros. and star Ezra Miller attempt to crack the Scarlet Speedster's first solo movie, but as the lead actor himself stated he felt it would be worth the wait.

"Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he's always late. But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that's definitely how this film's production schedule is proceeding. We're a little late," Miller explained in an interview. "But the reason why we are late, and this is the honest to god truth... We're all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that's not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie's also going to be a gift to the fans."

The Flash is currently on track to debut in theaters on June 3, 2022.

