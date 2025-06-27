James Gunn Needs To Use This Version Of Batman In The DCU

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, James Gunn revealed that Batman was his most pressing concern regarding the burgeoning DC Universe. The director may be kicking off his new world of interconnected superhero properties with Superman, but it’s the Dark Knight that will make or break the DCU. With the director all but guaranteeing that Matt Reeves’ Batman would remain its own separate thing, the question becomes what kind of Caped Crusader will patrol the streets of the DCU’s Gotham? As far as we’re concerned, there’s only one correct answer: Bat-God.

For those unfamiliar, “Bat-God” is the unofficial name some fans use to describe a specific, overpowered version of Batman from the comics, typically associated with Grant Morrison, although not exclusively. When you see comic fans using the phrase “prep time” in conjunction with the Caped Crusader, they’re usually talking about Bat-God. These fans believe that with enough time to formulate the right strategy, Batman can take down anyone from Spider-Man to Thanos without breaking a sweat.

Bat-God Made His Debut In A Story With A Biblical Name

The idea of Bat-God started with the Tower of Babel storyline, which ran in JLA issues 43-46 from July to October 2000. The story introduces the idea that Batman has a plan to eliminate every single member of the Justice League, should they turn evil. These plans range from turning Superman transparent and forcing him to overdose on solar energy to exposing Aquaman to a toxin that causes him to be afraid of the water.

Soon, fans and writers alike began to say that Batman had a contingency plan for everything, a concept taken to its extreme when Grant Morrison revealed that Bruce Wayne had programmed a backup persona — Zur-En-Arrh — in his own mind that would take over whenever he was mentally compromised. It wasn’t enough that Batman had a contingency plan for his fellow superheroes; now he had one for himself.

While the Bat-God persona runs the risk of becoming self-parody, when written correctly, it’s the only version of Batman that works as a member of the Justice League. When your gang has two god-like aliens, one actual god, one space cop with the most powerful weapon in the universe, and a man who can run faster than light, what good is a powerless vigilante wielding a bat-shaped boomerang?

However, make that vigilante a nigh-omniscient doomsday prepper with a talent for crafting makeshift devices that would put MacGuyver to shame, and suddenly you have an invaluable member of the team. If James Gunn wants to differentiate the DCU Batman from every other live-action portrayal of the character, this is the version of the character he needs to embrace.

Robert Pattinson’s Batman Was Never Going to Join the DCU (And That’s A Good Thing)

“Will Robert Pattinson be the DCU’s Batman?” is a question that doesn’t need to be asked anymore. It’s like when fans asked if Christian Bale would be Zack Snyder’s Batman; both versions of the character were painstakingly depicted as realistic, street-level vigilantes. Smarter and richer than the average person, sure, but able to take out the entire Justice League? You might as well get TMNT‘s Casey Jones.

Since the first time Batman shared a comic book with other DC superheroes, the character has led a quasi-Jekyll and Hyde existence. In his own books, the Dark Knight would use his wits and keen detective skills to stop Two-Face from robbing the Second Bank of Gotham or to find the Joker’s secret lair. Meanwhile, as a member of the Justice League, he would routinely take on global threats and go toe to toe with intergalactic warlords like Darkseid.

With comic books, it’s easier to suspend disbelief and accept that both versions of Batman are the same character. Movies, however, usually force you to pick one or the other, which is why both Christopher Nolan and Matt Reeves chose to go with street-level heroes more concerned with stopping organized crime than stopping a planetary invasion.

James Gunn, on the other hand, needs to go in the opposite direction, especially if he wants a Batman that would believably team up with Superman. For that, he needs a Caped Crusader who can outsmart gods, find their weaknesses, and develop viable strategies to exploit them. In other words, he needs Bat-God.

Let us know if you agree or disagree in the comments. Batman: The Brave and the Bold is still in development at DC Studios.