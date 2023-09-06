DC Celebrates Batman Day with Dark Knight Trilogy Theatrical Return, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm 4K, and More

On September 16th, Batman fans all over the world will celebrate the Dark Knight on Batman Day, and DC has a variety of ways to take part in the festivities. Batman fans have a lot to choose from this year, including new comics, cartoons, statues, toys, collectibles, TV and movie marathons, and new and improved versions of Batman classics. You can also head to the theater to celebrate, as DC has revealed that Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy will be screened in select theaters in North America, so you now have a chance to watch Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises on the big screen once again. You can check out the extensive list of new releases and experiences on the next slide, and you can find DC's main Batman Day hub right here. One of the other big releases is the 4K edition of Batman: Mask of The Phantasm, which will be available on Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, VUDU, Movies Anywhere, the Microsoft Store, and YouTube. You can also buy the disc version here on Amazon and here at Walmart. You can find out more about the release right here. There will also be events like the Batman-themed escape room experience from Escapology and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, and you can showcase your fandom through a number of new Batman toys and collectibles as well. Spin Master will have a host of new toys, including a Stunt Force Batmobile RC, and you can also pick up a limited edition pin set themed around the Batmobile. See the Batman Day Hub on Amazon The DC Shop will have something for Batman '66 fans too in the form of an exclusive Batman Classic TV Series Light Up Masterpiece Sculpture. It features Batman and Robin in front of a light-up Bat-Signal, and the two heroes also boast genuine fabric and satiny-finish capes. Batman Day will be celebrated around the world, and DC has revealed a full list of experiences and collectibles for the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Argentina, Ecuador, Columbia, Peru, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. As for North America, you can check out the full list of experiences, collectibles, and releases on the next slide. Let us know how you plan to celebrate in the comments, and you can talk all things Batman and DC with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!

Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Prelude Batman Day Special Edition #1 (Photo: DC) Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Prelude Batman Day Special Edition #1 ­- Prepare for "The Gotham War" with this free special-edition comic book featuring a 10-page prelude story and preview pages from Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1, which sets the stage for a fight between the Bat and the Cat for the future of Gotham City!

Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 Batman Day Special Edition (Photo: DC) Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 Batman Day Special Edition – Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo is the dark and brutal Gotham opus from comics legend Marc Silvestri, and to help promote the September 12 release of the hardcover collection, DC is releasing a free Batman Day exclusive edition of Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1.

Batman #608: Batman Day Special Edition (Photo: DC) Batman #608: Batman Day Special Edition – Batman #608 kicked off DC's iconic Hush storyline, one of the most beloved Batman stories of the past 25 years. Available for $9.99, this first issue of the 12-part saga returns for Batman Day 2023 like you've never seen it before-re-presented with a foil version of Jim Lee's iconic second printing cover, featuring the Dark Knight standing watch over Gotham City. This commemorative issue is the perfect complement to the Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition collection available for preorder now (on sale October 18).

Batman '89 Hardcover Collection (Photo: DC) Batman '89 Hardcover Collection – Batman '89 is the comic fans have wanted for years, continuing the story of the classic 1989 Batman film with all-new adventures, as written by Batman screenwriter Sam Hamm and illustrated by comics superstar Joe Quinones! As part of DC's Batman Day 2023, fans can purchase ($29.99) a striking new version of the Batman '89 hardcover collection, featuring a spot foil special-edition dust jacket paying homage to the iconic movie poster for the 1989 film!

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 (Photo: DC) Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 – Eisner Award-winning writer and artist Rafael Grampá and colorist Matheus Lopes deliver a twisted take on the Dark Knight, Gotham City, and a never-before-seen rogues gallery in this highly anticipated DC Black Label series launch! Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 arrives with amazing variant covers by Jim Lee, Frank Miller and Jock, David Finch, Paul Pope, and Priscilla Petraites.

Petraites. prevnext

DC Universe Infinite DC UNIVERSE INFINITE – For Batman Day 2023, the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service (DCUI) will feature a curated list of great Batman team-up stories for subscribers, as well as a selection of iconic Batman stories to read for free (in front of the paywall). For more details and a free trial, check out the website at https://www.dcuniverseinfinite.com. DCUI is not available in all countries and is not intended for children.

Dark Knight Trilogy Back in Theaters (Photo: WB) Warner Bros. Pictures – Christopher Nolan's seminal Batman trilogy will be screened in select cinemas in North America. Check your local listings to find Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), back on the big screen.

Batman on Max (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Batman Day on Max – Max is offering a robust and incredible selection of live-action and animated movies, plus streaming series that celebrate the Dark Knight and Gotham City, including such blockbuster movies as Matt Reeves's The Batman (airing on HBO September 16 at 1:45 pm); the films by Tim Burton, Batman and Batman Returns; Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and more. Fans of Batman in animation can look forward to an equally huge lineup of titles, including the complete Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, Batman: Hush, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, The LEGO® Batman Movie, and others. For a complete lineup of Batman content for Batman Day, be sure and check out the Batman Day hub at https://www.DC.com/BatmanDay.

New Batwheels Episodes New Batwheels Episodes on Cartoon Network – Batwheels, DC's Super Heroic series for preschoolers, returns with new episodes on Sept. 11 at 7:45 a.m. From Warner Bros. Animation, the high-speed animated series follows a group of young super-vehicles as they help Batman, Batgirl, and Robin keep the streets of Gotham City safe. This batch includes a special episode featuring the voice of the legendary Batman actor Adam West, which will debut on Friday, Sept. 15, ahead of Batman Day on Sept. 16. Max will air these same episodes on September 16, and Cartoon Network will air Batman-themed episodes in the series' regular time slots at 9:30-11:00 a.m. and 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Marathons (Photo: CBS) From September 3 through September 24, Adult Swim will air four fan-favorite Batman films by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher: Batman (1989), Batman Returns, Batman & Robin, and Batman Forever. TNT will host a Batman Day Movie Marathon all day on September 16, featuring airings of the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight Trilogy (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises), plus Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. TBS will host a The Big Bang Theory Batman Day Marathon, featuring fan-favorite Batman-themed episodes of the popular sitcom. Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins will air a special superhero-themed episode on October 15th, where the final carvers are challenged to create their own superhero and superpowers. Then things get supersized in the Big Carve when the competitors depict a scene of the one and only DC's Batman facing off against one of his iconic enemies to save Gotham City.

DC Kids The DC Kids YouTube Channel will feature new, original Batman programming throughout September in honor of Batman Day, with videos spotlighting Batman-themed toys from Spin Master, Batwheels (Fisher-Price), new episodes and music videos of the DC Super Friends CG series (based on the Imaginext line of toys), and four LEGO© Batman videos showcasing the 2023 line of products. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products has partnered with a variety of influencers including Sir Dork who specializes in "Action Toy Photography" as well as noted engineer James Hobson and the team at Hacksmith Industries who will be presenting a special Batman Day-themed video on their YouTube channels.

Batman Day Experiences (Photo: DC Entertainment) Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Warner Bros. Pictures' 1989 film Batman, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment will bring the film to symphony halls around the globe as part of its DC in Concert series in 2024. Guests will enjoy the film projected onto a larger-than-life screen while Danny Elfman's iconic musical score is performed by a live orchestra. Visit www.DCFilmsinConcert.com beginning Sept. 8 for dates and ticket information. This October at Northridge Fashion Center in Los Angeles, Escapology will unveil its latest Batman-themed escape room experience. In collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Escapology's new Northridge location will feature eight themed games including Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge and Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure. The world's fastest-growing escape room company, Escapology challenges players to use their wits to escape within a 60-minute time limit. Fans can visit https://www.escapology.com for more information.

At the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, a free Batman Day pin and exclusive reprint of Justice League #1 (featuring Batman) by Geoff Johns, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair is available to all ticketed Studio Tour guests on Batman Day. Guests can also purchase these items at the WB Studio Store, while supplies last. For more details on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and to purchase tickets, visit the website at https://www.wbstudiotour.com.

Toys, Statues, and Collectibles (Photo: DC) New Batman Toys from Spin Master – On Batman Day, unleash the ultimate Batman experience with an all-new line of Batman toys from Spin Master. Fight crime with the 12-inch Batman Adventures figure that transforms into an armored-up Batman so he can complete his missions. With 12 pieces of armor, accessories, and 17 points of articulation, Batman is geared up to fight crime in Gotham City. Perform wild and unstoppable stunts indoors with the Stunt Force Batmobile RC! This new Batman RC can conquer any indoor obstacle, featuring soft tires that ensure a safe ride and a turbo boost button that takes the action to the next level. See the Batman Day Hub on Amazon.

Exclusive Batman Day Items from the DC Shop – Throughout September, the DC Shop will offer an incredible collection of exclusive collectibles for the ultimate Batman fan! An impressive, 1:8 scale, handcrafted sculpture, the Batman Classic TV Series Light Up Masterpiece Sculpture features the Dynamic Duo posed heroically atop the Gotham City Police Department, answering the illuminated Bat-Signal. The poses, facial expressions, composition, and costuming-including genuine fabric and satiny-finish capes-magnificently evoke the heroic and laser-focused diligence of TV's most beloved crime fighters. (Photo: DC) The exclusive Gotham City Classics Limited Edition Pin Set features a set of five 3D nickel-plated pins celebrating Batman's iconic vehicle, the Batmobile. All pins have moving wheels and showcase fan-favorite Batmobiles throughout the years-from Batman (1966), Batman (1989), Batman: The Animated Series (1992), and Batman Forever (1995). The Batmobile from Batman Forever glows in the dark, and the fifth pin is a special one: it's the Batmobile Communicator from the 1989 film, which slides out the"microphone." Exclusive to the DC Shop and inspired by the original jacket worn by the series' crew, the Batman: The Animated Series Bomber Jacket features an embroidered Warner Bros. logo with "Batman Crew '92" on the front and the series' iconic logo embroidered on the back. Versatile with a relaxed fit, it can be styled for streetwear, athletic, or semi-formal looks, as well as coming in handy during chillier days. Amazon will be celebrating Batman Day 2023 with a full month of exciting offerings, kicking off September 12 with a shoppable Amazon Live event featuring comic book creator Todd McFarlane. Customers can also shop the Amazon Batman store for featured deals on over 700 items running throughout the month, including exclusive Batman Day 2023 apparel for adults and kids from Merch on Demand, Amazon's print-on-demand service, as well as comic books, DVDs, toys, and collectibles from DC Publishing, LEGO, Mattel, Spin Master, Funko, Bandai, Trevco, Hallmark, and more. To learn more, visit amazon.com/batman.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy (Photo: Rocksteady) Available for preorder at participating retailers (Amazon) and on sale October 13, Batman: Arkham Trilogy collects Rocksteady Studios' award-winning video games, for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Developed for Switch by Turn Me Up Games, the iconic package will include the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, complete with all previously released downloadable content (DLC). Experience the legendary "Arkhamverse" games by becoming the Dark Knight and delivering justice to the most notorious DC Super-Villains.