The Batman's Barry Keoghan Reveals the Marvel Role He'd Love To Play

Eternals actor Barry Keoghan said there's another Marvel project he'd love to be a part of. During the TIFF premiere of Bird, the Saltburn star name-dropped Spider-Man according to Variety. Nykiya Adams, his co-star in the indie film, loves the Marvel hero and mentioned wanted to be a part of the project. Keoghan mentioned, "We could do it together." It's not exactly impossible for one of these actors to play multiple roles in the MCU. There's a handful of performers that have split duties between different corners of this universe.

However, they're usually not such a big part of their first MCU appearance. In Eternals, Keoghan played fan-favorite Druig. (One of Phase 4's biggest online ships with Makkari.) Earlier this year, the actor talked to GQ about his Marvel debut. He also shared some ideas for a solo project focusing on his Eternal.

(Photo: Druig? - Marvel)

"I'd love to see a movie with just him playin about mind-controlling everyone," the Saltburn explained to the outlet. "No, really, motive, just mind-controlling for the sake of it. Prep for superhero movies is that you need to humanize. Don't play for the superhero, try and bring the human side of them out. "

Where Is Eternals 2?

(Photo: ETERNALS. - Marvel Studios)

As we mentioned above, there are no plans to bring Eternals 2 to the screen just yet. For years now, fans have been waiting on pins and needles to see if Marvel Studios was going to announce a follow-up to that movie. Inverse asked Kevin Feige about the fate of Eternals 2 and he had to give them the bad news. Luckily for fans of some plot points from the film, it seems like there are going to be some Celestial repercussions in Captain America: Brave New World. For a group of viewers, the mainline story from Eternals is really what they wanted to see realized. And, with these public comments, it's likely we won't see some of those characters anytime soon.

"There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2," Kevin Feige told Inverse on the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine. "There are, and I think you've seen maybe in a trailer we've released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."

