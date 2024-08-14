Marvel’s Kit Harington on Eternals Role: “If Marvel Calls, You Gotta Do It”

It’s been three years since Kit Harington made his MCU debut as Dane Whitman in Eternals and while the future of his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains uncertain — the actor was believed to be expected return in some capacity for the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade film thanks to a post-credits scene, which is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 7, 2025 — Harington is opening up about his time as the would-be Black Knight by getting direct about why he took on his role in the first place: you do it when Marvel calls.

“I’m not gonna pretend I took that [role] because it was different and interesting,” Harington told GQ (via Variety). “If Marvel calls, you gotta do it.”

At the moment, Harington’s Marvel future is seemingly in limbo. While it was initially suggested when Eternals was released in 2021 that the characters would return with a sequel, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently confirmed that there are currently no plan sin the work for Eternals 2, though footage from the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World revealed that the film will revisit events from Eternals — specifically emergence of the Celestial Tiamut in the middle of the ocean.

Harington Also Opened Up About the Game of Thrones Jon Snow Spinoff Was Scrapped

With Marvel not being the only popular franchise Harington has been a part of, the actor also opened up about Game of Thrones, specifically the sequel spinoff series that was announced in 2022. That series, which would have focused on Jon Snow, hasn’t really moved forward and according to Harington it’s because he and those working on it haven’t found something that got them excited enough.

“What I can tell you is it was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’ My first reaction was no,” Harington said. “And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way. We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn’t… nothing got us excited enough. In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it, we could end up with something that’s not good. And that’s the last thing we all want.”