Marvel's Barry Keoghan Reveals Idea for Eternals Sequel

Few movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are as divisive as Eternals, the film from Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao that examines superhero stories over centuries. While Marvel Studios has yet to publicly greenlight a sequel to the film, many involved in the production are hoping to pick up the pieces from the film and soldier on. One of those is Barry Keoghan, the actor behind the picture's Druig. According to Keoghan, he'd like a solo film following Druig as he takes his comic-accurate villainous turn.

"I'd love to see a movie with just him playin about mind-controlling everyone," the Saltburn star said in a recent video with GQ. "No, really, motive, just mind-controlling for the sake of it. Prep for superhero movies is that you need to humanize. Don't play for the superhero, try and bring the human side of them out. "

Is Eternals 2 in the works?

Despite various rumors that suggest otherwise, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm it's making another film in the franchise. Furthermore, Zhao has played coy regarding her Marvel future.

"No comment," Zhao said in a chat with THR. "When you're in Marvel and when you're dealing with an audience that big, I truly treasure and respect that each of us is so unique. It's exciting that we're all so different, and we're all changing and growing every day. But with a global audience, it's almost impossible to make everybody perfectly happy, and to do that is to say that everyone is the same. So I think there's inevitably going to be that [difference of opinion], and you just have to stay true to the kind of film you want to make and who you are and the people you're collaborating with. That's all you can do, really, and have a good time. Everything else is out of your control."

Pip actor Patton Oswalt once said a follow-up film was in the works, but subsequently clarified that he'd been "catfished" by the reports.

"If there is going to be a sequel, I'll be the last to know," Oswalt shared with Empire Magazine, per CBR. "I was catfished by the Internet."

