Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Sees MCU Finally Acknowledge Eternals

After years of Marvel fans and critics alike wondering if Tiamut’s emergence in the middle of the ocean was ever going to be more than a digital blurb on a computer screen in an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the answer is finally, “Yes!” The first official teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World tied Sam Wilson’s first solo outing to the major moment from the climax of Eternals which the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has largely ignored. Rumors have long floated around social media that the fourth Captain America movie would incorporate the unborn Celestial with footage now revealing the being’s partially-emerged corpse to truly be featured.

Late in the first official teaser for Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres are seen flying over the Indian Ocean. This is where Tiamut, the Celestial which was growing inside of the Earth until the Eternals prevented his world-ending emergence, has his rocky corpses sticking out of the ocean. Anthony Mackie’s Sam and Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin are seen zipping through the air around parts of Tiamut’s corpse, seemingly engaged in some sort of dog fight in the air. It is unclear what type of material Tiamut turned into when life left the Celestial’s body but an entire colony was made out of just the head of Celestial in space in the form of Knowhere. It is safe to assume there is a chance this material is highly valiuable.

If the makeup of Tiamut’s body itself is not of great value, the body might also serve as a new landmass. Countries might be trying to literally plant flags in this new mass, especially as politics are playing a part in the new Cap movie and Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross is not only the Red Hulk but also the President of the United States.

Tiamut was mentioned in the corner of a website seen on Jen Walters’ computer screen in an episode of She-Hulk. Other than that, this is the first time a Marvel Studios project has acknowledged the massive dead Celestial since Eternals released in November of 2021.

