Black Knight: Eternals 2 Should Just Pull From Arthurian Legend

At this current point in time, Marvel Studios isn’t actively developing a sequel to Eternals. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed as much, saying there won’t be an Eternals 2 in the foreseeable future. That’s perfectly alright, however, as the production house can now pursue stories involving a criminally underused character in the first Eternals: Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman.

You’ve got to remember one thing—Marvel Studios loves to do something different. So far, the studio has checked off boxes of every genre, from a WW2 period piece in Captain America: The First Avenger to horror in Werewolf by Night, to wall-breaking comedy in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. One thing the studio hasn’t done, however, is an Arthurian-inspired medieval tale, and that’s somewhere Dane Whitman—the Avenger better known as the Black Knight—could come into play.

As with most Marvel mantles, Black Knight is a moniker donned by several characters throughout the years. Before Whitman there was his uncle Nathan Garrett, before Garrett was another Knight and before him, another. The lineage goes all the way back to Sir Percy, a confidant of King Arthur and sworn enemy of Mordred.

Crafting a Black Knight series on Disney+ would give filmmakers ample time to flesh out a story across multiple timelines, exploring the lineage of both the Whitman Family and the cursed Ebony Blade, which was teased in the Eternals post-credits scene.

Will Black Knight return?

Marvel producer Nate Moore previously teased a busy MCU future for Dane Whitman, so it’s always possible the character could return at some point in the future.

“Black Knight is an interesting character in that, he’s a normal guy who is tortured to some degree by his lineage, but is a normal guy,” Moore said on the Eternals set visit in 2020. “And Kit, I think brought a humanity to Jon Snow. I was also a fan of some of his comedic work, like the sort of the tennis HBO mockumentary. And what we found with Kit is he has amazing comic timing and he is very charming in a different way than Richard [Madden] is charming, which we thought again was valuable. So, but he can go dark and I think as for anybody knows Black Knight, that’s a kind of a tragic character. I think there’s room for him to play both sides of that character.”

Eternals is now streaming on Disney+.