Andrew Garfield Addresses Spider-Man 4 Return Rumors

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is denying Internet rumors and reports about him coming back for Spider-Man 4. IndieWire talked to the Peter Parker actor at the premiere of We Live In Time last night. Garfield says that fans and media asking about Spider-Man 4 have been fooled by all those whispers. (We're all just going to ignore that the beloved actor is the face of lying about Marvel appearances at this point.) Still, the Spider-Man star is adamant that there's no news about him being in the movie at all.

Eagle-eyed fans will recognize that Garfield didn't specifically say he won't be in Spider-Man 4. The rumors suggest that both he and Tobey Maguire will be back teaming with Tom Holland's Wall-Crawler in the sequel. (There's a minor social media battle raging over the idea of having Spider-Man 4 be a street-level story with Kingpin and Daredevil involved.) Still, for the moment the actor is saying there's no substance to that chatter. We'll see how it shakes out.

(Photo: Could we see him again? - Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios)

"I mean, like the internet is a big place. I think there's a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks," Garfield argued. "So you might have been duped, I'm afraid."

Would We See The Amazing Spider-Man Again?

(Photo: The iconic shot. - Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures)

Adding to all this intrigue is the fact that the last time we saw Garfield's Spider-Man, he was poised for a resurgence. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with his Peter Parker cast back into his own reality as a changed man. Helping Tom Holland's variant and his MJ gave Garfield's Web-Slinger a great measure of closure, and he said as much in the official art book for the movie. Even with Garfield's protests, people are going to whisper about he and Tobey Maguire getting the band back together in Spider-Man 4. But, the Amazing Spider-Man definitely has a new lease on life after his trip through the multiverse.

"It's changed his life," Garfield mused. "He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling – the purpose of his life. By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world.

"If he hadn't been in Peter 1's world, then it's possible MJ may have met the same fate as Gwen. His presence was a 'purpose presence' in that regard," the actor would add.. "And I think he's going back with a mind blown about the cosmos and the universe and string theory and multiple dimensionality. He's going back incredibly reinvigorated."

