Batman: The Long Halloween Cast Includes Jensen Ackles, Josh Duhamel, and Late Naya Rivera

✖

Batman: The Long Halloween: Part One, the first part of the PG-13-rated animated adaptation of the fan-favorite Batman story, has revealed its voice cast. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, whom DC Animation fans know from voicing Jason Todd in the highly-regarded Batman: Under the Red Hood animated movie, plays the lead role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The late Glee star Naya Rivera, who died in July 2020, voices Selina Kyle/Catwoman. The Hollywood Reporter says that Rivera completed her voice recording sessions for Batman: The Long Halloween Part One and Part Two before her death. Part One will release in late spring or early summer 2021.

Filling out the cast are Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, and Alastair Duncan as Alfred. Other cast members include Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri.

Chris Palmer directs Batman: The Long Halloween: Part One. He previously directed Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Tim Sheridan scripted both films. Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau are producing, with Butch Lukic serving as supervising producer and Michael Uslan and Sam Register acting as executive producers. Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are producing the film.

Batman: The Long Halloween adapts the Batman comics story drawn by Tim Sale and written by Jeph Loeb that DC Comics published in 1996 and 1997. The story takes place early in Bruce Wayne's career as the Dark Knight and sees Batman investigating a serial murderer known as the holiday killer who strikes monthly timed to, you guessed it, holidays. The story also famously has Batman going up against a gauntlet of foes from his rogues' gallery. The story was a major inspiration for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, particularly its depiction of Batman, Jim Gordon, and Harvey Dent's relationship. There's also speculation that the film is part of the inspiration for the next Batman movie, Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

What do you think of Batman: The Long Halloween's cast? Let us know in the comments.

More DC News: