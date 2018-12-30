The Rock Shares His Golden Razzie Award for ‘Baywatch’

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is one of the hardest-working and most successful movie stars out there. However, even the best of the best have some failures under their belts, and the actor isn’t afraid to poke fun at some of his lesser-appreciated works…

The Rock recently posted a photo to Instagram in honor of his homecoming after spending months away filming Hobbs and Shaw, the upcoming The Fast and the Furious spin-off starring him and Jason Statham.

“Great homecoming for me,” Johnson tweeted. “After months away from home due to filming, I come back home to these Christmas gift surprises waiting for me in my office. Amazing gift from Disney commemorating over 5 MILLION WORLDWIDE SALES for our soundtrack of MOANA, on which I sang the song YOU’RE WELCOME.”

While Johnson may have ended 2016 with the wildly successful Disney film, the following year brought one of the worst-rated movies of his career…

“And a sweet little GOLDEN RAZZIE AWARD for making BAYWATCH,” he added. “Categorized as — A movie so rotten and shitty, you actually fell in love with it.”

“Hey, I take full responsibility,” he included with a poop emoji, “so punch me right in the kisser for that one.” Considering comedy is subjective, Baywatch may have been treated a little too harshly. However, with a 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, we commend Johnson for embracing the bad rather than trying to fight for the film’s integrity.

When Johnson won the Razzie earlier this year, he accepted the award without hesitation. “Look, we made Baywatch with the best of intentions; it didn’t work out like that, but I humbly and graciously accept my Razzie,” he said. Respect.

While Baywatch may have been a flop, The Rock came back with the widely successful Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at the end of last year. This year, the actor starred in Skyscraper and Rampage as well as the fourth season of Ballers.

The actor also has 15 upcoming projects listed on IMDB. He’s currently signed on to multiple sequels, including Suicide Squad, San Andreas, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Johnson can also be seen in Disney’s Jungle Cruise in 2020 alongside Emily Blunt as well as Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice with Gal Gadot.

Moana and Baywatch are currently available for home viewing.