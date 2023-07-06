Beetlejuice 2 Set Photos Reveal SPOILER's Wedding

It's been 35 years since the release of Tim Burton's classic film, Beetlejuice. There have been rumors about a sequel for a long time, and now the follow-up film is finally in the works with Burton returning alongside Michael Keaton as the titular character and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. The sequel will also feature the return of Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz in addition to franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. Since the movie's production began, fans have gotten to glimpse some set photos. Today, PEOPLE shared some exclusive photos from the sequel's set, and they include a surprise wedding...

According to the photos, it looks like Ortega's character is getting married. It's been reported that Ortega is playing the daughter of Lydia, which makes us wonder the context of this supposed wedding. If you recall, Lydia was almost forced into marrying Betelgeuse in the original film. Of course, that wedding dress was red whereas Ortega's is a classic white. You can check out the photos, which also include Ryder rocking the classic Lydia bangs, in the tweet below:

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder Seen Filming Wedding Scene for 'Beetlejuice 2' (Exclusive Photos) https://t.co/ciQo6pmsFm — People (@people) July 6, 2023

Will Beetlejuice 2 Use Practical Effects?

Earlier in his career, Tim Burton was known for his amazing practical effects, but a lot of his more recent projects have relied more on computers. However, Keaton recently spoke with Empire and teased the movie will be using practical effects.

"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton shared. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

Keaton added, "[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, 'If it happens, first of all, we've both said we're doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin' great. It's the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can't tell you how long."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Beetlejuice sequel.