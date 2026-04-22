Before the MCU, 2 Phase One Legends Teamed up for a Forgotten ‘90s Disaster Epic That’s Streaming for Free

The Marvel Cinematic Universe features some of the biggest and most bankable stars in Hollywood, but even before they portrayed some of the most iconic heroes and villains, some MCU stars teamed up for previous films. One such example is a ‘90s disaster movie starring two MCU stars that was overshadowed by other hits from the era, and fans can rediscover it on free streaming this April.

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Before they became known as Colonel Chester Phillips in Captain America: The First Avenger and War Machine in Iron Man 2, MCU stars Tommy Lee Jones and Don Cheadle were simply trying to divert the path of a dangerous, molten lava flow threatening Los Angeles in Volcano. Mick Jackson’s 1997 disaster movie is now available to rediscover in all its lava-flowing, campy glory after it joined Tubi’s free streaming lineup on April 1st. In the movie, a massive earthquake triggers the formation of a volcano beneath Los Angeles’ La Brea Tar Pits, sending rivers of lava through the city streets and putting emergency management personnel and scientists in a race against time to save the city.

Tommy Lee Jones and Don Cheadle’s Volcano Is a Quintessential ‘90s Disaster Movie

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The ‘90s were a premier decade for disaster movies, and while Volcano couldn’t quite compete with iconic entries like Twister, Armageddon, or Independence Day, it’s without a doubt a staple of the era’s high-concept disaster craze. The movie delivered non-stop action and unapologetic cheese with a truly ridiculous premise, and thrived on the era’s blend of practical effects and CGI to bring lava flows and urban devastation to the screen. Along with fellow volcano-centered 1997 disaster flick Dante’s Peak, Volcano delivered an entertaining, high-stakes spectacle that still holds up today as a great popcorn flick.

In terms of overall performance, Volcano didn’t make too much of an impact. The movie’s $122 million worldwide gross against a $90 million production budget meant it was a box office flop. It was also met with mixed reviews from critics and the general audience, and currently holds a 48%. Critic and 32% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. More than 25 years later, the movie stands as a quintessential so-bad-it’s-good ‘90s disaster film that is pure campy fun with constant, high-stakes action, special effects that hold up pretty well, and a great performance from Jones as Mike Roark, the head of L.A.’s Office of Emergency Management, which grounds the movie’s inherently silly premise.

Other Action Movies Now on Tubi

Tubi has a solid action lineup this April, growing the roster with tons of free-to-stream titles. After streaming Volcano, Tubi viewers can watch other movies like 3 Days to Kill, Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Last Stand, Predator, and Predator 2. The streamer has also stocked dozens of titles spanning various genres, including dramas like Goodfellas and The Color Purple, horror movies such as Cabin Fever and Scream, and sci-fi films such as Event Horizon and Gemini Man.

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