Ben Affleck Stars in Thrilling First Trailer for Hypnotic

Ben Affleck is starring in a new movie called Hypnotic from director Robert Rodriguez, and the first trailer is now online to watch!

Here's the synopsis information for Hypnotic:

Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending bank robberies where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz (Alice Braga), an unnervingly gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter (William Fichtner) – the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl – only to discover more than he ever bargained for. Solstice Studios, Ingenious Media, and Studio 8 present Hypnotic, a Double R production of a film directed by Robert Rodriguez. Ketchup Entertainment will open HYPNOTIC in theaters on May 12, 2023. Hypnotic also co-stars Jeff Fahey, Kelly Frye, JD Pardo, Bonnie Discepolo, Dayo Okeniyi, Derek Russo, Sandy Avila, Hala Finley, Ionie Nieves, Nikki Dixon, and Corina Calderon.

After its premiere at SXSW, Hypnotic seems to be getting strong reviews from leading critics – even in its unfinished format:

Your typical popcorn-munching multiplex patron would never suspect how deep this Russian-doll mystery goes. Better to strap in and go along for the ride in the latest example of creativity-within-constraints from resourceful writer-director Robert Rodriguez. Taking a page from "The Matrix," "Limitless" and "Memento" – and whole chapters from sci-fi trickster Philip K. Dick – this slick mix of special effects and practical ingenuity puts Affleck in a fun position, and the slightly grizzled star's still got the clench-jawed charisma to pull it off. – Variety

I don't want to be too harsh because the cut of Hypnotic from Sunday night is not a finished product. To its credit, the movie is never boring and has a solid concept that is solid enough to get behind, but it's in desperate need of heavy tweaking to find some middle ground. Then again, I don't see what more can be added to this film that won't extend it beyond its current 2½-hour runtime. – Deadline

Ben Affleck has been enjoying a new career phase in the last few years. Even as Hypnotic is earning strong early buzz, his movie re-team with Matt Damon, AIR (the story of how the Air Jordan sneaker line was created) is also getting strong acclaim.

Hypnotic will be in theaters on May 12th.