Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Nix Future Movies, Hint at Secret Project

Later this week, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is finally arriving on Paramount+, diving into Aang and his adult friends as they tackle a brand new threat to the world. In the build-up to this feature-length film, there had always been the idea that Avatar Studios was only getting started in the movie world with this picture. Unfortunately, it seems that the addtional two films that might have been planned are no longer taking place. Luckily, the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender have good news for fans as Avatar: Seven Havens won’t be the end of the Nickelodeon franchise.

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During this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Avatar co-creator, Michael Dante DiMartino confirmed that the studio was not working on any new movies at the time, “There’s stuff in development, just TV shows in production, but not features at the moment.” Alongside DiMartino’s statement, fellow co-creator Bryan Konietzko expanded on Avatar Studios’ future, “We have another secret thing in production, but yeah, it’s on the series side. To be clear, we’re series people, so that’s okay to us. Features is a new thing to us.” The potential stories for the sequel were rumored for years, but never revealed, so it leaves many fans wondering if the stories from the projects might become the mentioned television series.

Avatar is Bending The Future

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As many bending enthusiasts know, Paramount released the first trailer for Avatar: Seven Havens earlier this week. Focusing on the Avatar that followed Korra, of The Legend of Korra fame, the new series is planning to arrive this October. While early reports stated that all twenty-six episodes of the upcoming show would arrive on Paramount+ on the same day, it has been confirmed that only the first thirteen will arrive this fall, with the latter half airing later. Taking place following The Legend of Korra, Seven Havens is planning to introduce us to an apocalyptic bending world that follows an earth bender attempting to survive a world that hates and fears her.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the future of the Avatar franchise doesn’t involve Aang or Korra, but rather, the upcoming merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. At present, it has not been confirmed how Avatar Studios will be affected when/if the studios merge, though at the very least, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender and Seven Havens will receive releases this year. While the creators confirmed the secret series is in the works, it is anyone’s guess as to whether we’ll see more bending past that television show. As for when we can expect a reveal for this secret story, Konietzko teased that more would be revealed “when the time’s right.”

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