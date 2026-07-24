When Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Releases on Paramount+

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender debuts this weekend, with the first project out of Avatar Studios getting a limited theatrical run from July 24-30 and releasing on Paramount+ on July 25. In the midst of the franchise’s San Diego Comic-Con reveals — which included a look at new ATLA sequel series Avatar: Seven Havens — it’s sure to get some attention…even if the Aang movie is arriving several months earlier than expected. That was probably inevitable after it leaked online this April, but it’s all the more reason to support its Paramount+ release.

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The sequel movie will reunite viewers with Team Avatar, chronicling Aang’s efforts to revive his culture and ensure he’s not the truly the last airbender. Avatar Aang’s early reviews bode well for its wider reception; the film currently boasts an 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Judging by the early response and all the excitement surrounding the franchise at SDCC, this is one release viewers won’t want to miss. So, when can they stream the film on Paramount+?

What Time Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Arrives on Paramount+

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender starts streaming on Paramount+ on Saturday, July 25. And although an official release time hasn’t been announced, it should follow the same schedule as other Paramount+ releases, like Lioness and Landman. New titles typically drop on the platform at 12 a.m. PT, or 3 a.m. ET, so that’s when we’re expecting Avatar Aang as well. Fans can use Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter to find out when it should be available in their region.

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Since Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is a feature film, viewers won’t need to worry about memorizing a release schedule for it either. The movie’s runtime is listed as being an hour and 39 minutes on IMDb, meaning fans can stream it in a single sitting. Those hoping for longer-form storytelling will have to wait for Avatar: Seven Havens this fall. Avatar Studios’ recently teased secret project will be a TV series, though we’ll need to wait for more information on that.

The New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Arrives at the Perfect Time

Courtesy of Paramount+

Even with all the obstacles it faced in the lead-up to its release, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender feels certain to reignite the fan base’s interest upon its Paramount+ release. As we note in our review for the Aang film, the animation alone seems likely to dominate discussions. Of course, the project also recaptures the charm of the original show well, even if it doesn’t manage to recreate it 1:1. The characters feel familiar, and their dynamics will draw viewers back into this world. With Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action show recently streaming, and more to look forward to from the franchise in the near future, it couldn’t do so at a better time. Its release coinciding with SDCC and Avatar Legends could also keep the attention on it. 2026 is a great time to be an Avatar: The Last Airbender fan!

Are you planning to watch Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender this weekend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!