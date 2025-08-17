10 Best Horror Movies Of The 1980s

We’re currently in a very interesting era of the horror genre where two things are working very well: elevated horror like Midsommar and reboot-sequels like Scream. But most horror fans still point to the 1980s as the definitive decade for the genre, and while it was genuinely difficult to narrow 10 years down to 10 entries, what follow are the best of the best. A few big names didn’t qualify because they were genre blenders where the primary emphasis was only arguably horror or definitely not horror, e.g. Altered States and An American Werewolf in London (which is as much comedy and romance as it is horror). Other examples include Evil Dead II, Videodrome, Gremlins, Fright Night, Re-Animator, The Return of the Living Dead, April Fool’s Day, Night of the Creeps, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The Lost Boys, Predator, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and The Monster Squad.

We would also be remiss to not at least give a shout out to some excellent straightforward horror movies that nonetheless just missed the cut. These were The Fog, Alligator, The Burning, Halloween II, The Howling, My Bloody Valentine, Christine, Cujo, Sleepaway Camp, Day of the Dead, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Angel Heart, The Stepfather, Creepshow, and Possession.

1) Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th, be it the original film or the franchise as a whole, is primarily known for one thing: inventive kills. But there were plenty of gory slashers released in this film’s wake that did the same thing, yet they’re not nearly as effective.

In other words, Friday the 13th doesn’t receive nearly as much respect as it deserves. It’s perfectly paced, with a consistent upping of stakes that slowly makes you grip the seat. It also possesses a very natural look, making the viewer feel as if they’re a camp counselor right there at Camp Crystal Lake with Alice, Bill, Steve Christy, Brenda, Jack, Marcie, Ned, and Annie (though poor Annie never quite makes it to the premises). Toss in an iconic soundtrack, an unhinged performance by Betsy Palmer, likable characters it’s hard to say bye to, and one of the best horror movie kills of all time (experienced by a young Kevin Bacon, no less), and Friday the 13th is a true classic.

2) The Shining

A film so elaborately constructed that people are still discovering things about it 45 years later, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining is a masterclass on tension building, cinematography, and acting. It was a filming process that took a major toll on some involved, but it’s hard to argue with the end result.

This is, of course, the Jack Nicholson show. Author Stephen King has oft pointed out that Nicholson’s Jack Torrance is blatantly unhinged from the first frame, and he’s not wrong, but like Heath Ledger’s work in The Dark Knight, this is a performance that is fully captivating throughout.

3) The Evil Dead

Evil Dead II may not have made the cut because it’s more of a live action Looney Tunes movie than something that is actively attempting to frighten the audience, but 1981’s The Evil Dead is still fair game. And, while Evil Dead II is most fans’ favorite installment of the franchise, it doesn’t quite have the particular horrifying, hair-raising power of the original.

Like with the counselors at Camp Crystal Lake, the audience feels stuck in the cabin with the film’s protagonists. This is the ultimate cabin in the woods movie, and the scene where the now-possessed Cheryl correctly guesses the cards in the deck in spite of being 10 feet away looking out the window is one of horror’s most terrifying scenes.

4) Poltergeist

If there’s a film on this list that is a starter horror movie, it’s Poltergeist. The bathroom mirror scene is gross but, overall, this one is fine to show to the kids.

Poltergeist‘s greatest strength is just how believable the primary cast is as a family. When the youngest member is taken from them, the audience wants to join in the hunt to get her returned to the Earthly plane. The suburban setting was also fantastic. All of the film’s events are taking place in an area we most frequently associate with safety. But in this house, no person is safe—they’re all equally susceptible to the ghostly interference.

5) The Thing

John Carpenter helmed two perfect films throughout his directing career: Halloween and The Thing. An ingenious look at Cold War era paranoia punctuated by what may very well be the best practical effects ever seen in a horror film, it’s a masterpiece. It also comes equipped with a doozy of an ambiguous ending.

Like quite a few of the best movies of all time, The Thing was not properly appreciated in its time. Some found it too grotesque, others found it too slow; it was divisive at best. But time has seen its reputation grow immensely, and deservedly so. If any Carpenter film deserved a Best Picture nomination, it was this one.

6) A Nightmare on Elm Street

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street was the shot in the arm the slasher subgenre needed. While it would keep cranking out forgettable entry after forgettable entry for another five years, it was a subgenre already running on fumes by 1984.

Enter Freddy Krueger and the game-changing idea of having a killer come for you while you are at your most vulnerable. You can’t run from Freddy, you can’t even kill him, you can just try and figure out what’s happening to you only to realize it’s too late. Visually inventive, displaying an iconic turn by Robert Englund, and featuring an early role for Johnny Depp, A Nightmare on Elm Street is tied for first with Scream on the late, great Craven’s filmography.

7) The Fly

The sequel may have been incredibly weird and unnecessary but David Cronenberg’s “original” (it was a remake, but far different from the ’50s version) The Fly was, and remains, a heartbreaking work only he could have produced to its maximum potential impact. And The Fly does carry a ton of impact.

While the film’s Academy Award winning makeup effects are certainly a selling point, it’s really the gradual descent into madness and desperation experienced by Jeff Goldblum’s Seth Brundle that keeps the audience viewed to the screen. Not to mention, Goldblum’s chemistry with Geena Davis (the two would marry the following year) was white hot and forces you to feel for their characters and believe their suffering.

8) Hellraiser

Hellraiser gave birth to a franchise that continues to this day, with even a video game on the way. But, in spite of the quality of Hellbound: Hellraiser II, the only one that is necessary viewing for fans of this film, Clive Barker’s best film works optimally as a one-off.

Everything about the original Hellraiser works. It was a genuinely impressive directorial debut by novelist Barker, who knew exactly how to bring his vivid, grim imagination to the big screen. The central hook of having a woman bring her dead lover (who is on the run from demons) back to life via sacrificing unsuspecting men is a great core, but even better is the design of the Cenobites, who have just enough screentime to make a skin-crawling impression.

9) Near Dark

Near Dark is a severely underrated vampire movie that is having a hard time expanding its audience considering it’s almost impossible to find. This was The Hurt Locker helmer Kathryn Bigelow’s solo directorial debut, and right out the gate she proves herself an auteur who knows how to pay serious attention to character development.

It’s a tragic story, one that makes you hate some of the vampires while feeling outright empathy for others. It’s also something of an Aliens reunion. Bigelow knew James Cameron at the time (they would marry two years after Near Dark‘s release), and one year after Aliens came out this film brought on three of its cast members: Lance Henriksen, Bill Paxton, and Jenette Goldstein. Not to mention, Cameron has a blink and you’ll miss it cameo.

10) Child’s Play

There’s an argument to be made that Child’s Play isn’t a particularly scary film. And, while it’s the scariest of the franchise, it’s also a fair enough argument.

But it was without a doubt influential. Thanks to Brad Dourif’s on-point vocal work as Chucky (not to mention the character’s design), the killer doll became a motif that horror tried to emulate repeatedly in subsequent years. With snappy pacing, the aforementioned iconic antagonist, an underrated soundtrack, and top-tier work by Catherine Hicks, Child’s Play is a winner.

