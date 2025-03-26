7 Underrated Vampire Movies You’ve Probably Forgotten About

Vampires have always been a fascination for us no matter the time. Back in the 2010s, they became a full-blown craze with Twilight and quickly took over Hollywood, from teen dramas like The Vampire Diaries to more adult series like True Blood – there was something for everyone. Vampires were everywhere, dominating both screens big and small. But while some generations got to enjoy this whole vampire boom, a lot of underrated films and productions ended up flying under the radar. Some of these movies dive deep into vampire mythology in the rawest way possible, while others take bold, innovative approaches to the tropes.

If you’re a fan of the genre and want something beyond the mainstream hits, here are seven of the most underrated vampire movies that you might have forgotten – or never even heard of. They definitely deserved way more attention and recognition.

Near Dark

Near Dark (1987) is the kind of movie that absolutely should be seen by anyone who loves a story rooted in the original folklore of vampires. A horror movie directed by Kathryn Bigelow, it follows Caleb Colton (Adrian Pasdar), a small-town guy from Oklahoma who gets bitten by the mysterious vampire Mae (Jenny Wright). This pulls him into a nomadic gang of vampires, led by Jesse Hooker (Lance Henriksen), who roam the highways at night, robbing and killing as they go. To truly earn his place in the group, Caleb has to survive a dangerous initiation test.

It’s no surprise this one flew under the radar for some time – it had a lukewarm box office reception when it came out, despite getting plenty of praise from critics. But over the years, it built up a cult following, thanks to its unique and fresh take on vampires. Instead of just leaning into the usual bloodsucking horror, the movie also gives its undead characters traits more in line with violent outlaws. It’s a mash-up of western and horror, packed with action and an ever-present sense of tension.

Daybreakers

Few movies know how to mix genres the right way, but Daybreakers (2009) pulls it off – though not everyone appreciates it. Directed by the Spierig Brothers (Peter and Michael), the story is set in a near future where a virus has turned most of humanity into vampires. But with humans nearly extinct, blood is running out, and vampires themselves are on the brink of starvation. In the middle of all this is Edward Dalton (Ethan Hawke), a vampire hematologist searching for a solution that could save both humans and vampires from collapse.

The film didn’t get the warmest reception, but it delivers a fresh dystopian vision where vampirism is the backbone of a larger narrative. It’s the kind of mix that sounds risky on paper, but when survival is at stake, it makes for a fascinating watch. There’s action, suspense, and sci-fi, but it also throws in some deeper thoughts on how we’re running out of resources and overconsuming. No wonder Hawke was unsure at first – he only agreed to the role once he saw how the film tackled humanity’s self-destructive ways in such a unique way.

Daybreakers is available to stream on Tubi.

Shadow of the Vampire

It hasn’t been long since Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake became an acclaimed success, but Count Orlok adaptations rarely get the spotlight, while Dracula has dominated vampire folklore over time. Directed by E. Elias Merhige, this film is a fictional reimagining of the making of the 1922 classic Nosferatu. In the story, director F.W. Murnau (John Malkovich) casts the enigmatic Max Schreck (Willem Dafoe) to play Orlok. But as filming progresses, the crew starts noticing Schreck’s eerie behavior, leading to suspicions that he might actually be a real vampire.

This film takes a bold and unique approach to vampire storytelling, and maybe that’s why it wasn’t taken as seriously upon release – possibly overshadowed by the legendary status of the original Nosferatu. With a disturbingly atmospheric and dramatic tone, Schreck’s presence feels deeply unsettling throughout. Despite being underappreciated, the movie earned Dafoe Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his mesmerizing performance. Merhige’s direction is also phenomenal, using a metatextual approach to toy with the idea of art imitating life – or maybe the other way around.

Martin

Martin (1977) is directed by George A. Romero, the same mind behind some of the most influential zombie films of all time. This psychological horror follows Martin (John Amplas), a young man who appears to be in his late teens but is actually 84 years old and a vampire. After moving in with his religious uncle Cuda (Lincoln Maazel), who genuinely believes Martin is a supernatural creature, the protagonist wrestles with his disturbing, bloodthirsty impulses.

This one’s for those who like their horror raw and grounded. Many even consider it Romero’s best film (it was his personal favorite), precisely because it strips away all the usual supernatural elements of vampirism. Instead of fangs or vulnerability to sunlight, Martin is a deeply troubled figure who drugs his victims with syringes before drinking their blood, making for an unsettling and disturbingly realistic take on the vampire myth. It blurs the line between madness and belief, offering a chilling psychological horror that absolutely deserves to be rediscovered.

Martin is available to stream on Tubi.

Queen Of The Damned

For many, Anne Rice is the true queen of vampires. She wrote so many classics about these creatures that they’re still being adapted today. But one of the film adaptations of her work ended up flying completely under the radar. Queen of the Damned (2002), directed by Michael Rymer, follows the legendary Lestat (Stuart Townsend), a vampire who wakes up after centuries of sleep and decides to reinvent himself as a rock star. His music eventually awakens Akasha (Aaliyah), the immortal queen of all vampires, who wants to take over the world and insists that Lestat rule by her side.

While still recognized by Rice’s fans, it doesn’t get talked about much – especially since most people associate Lestat with Tom Cruise’s portrayal in Interview with the Vampire (1994). Even so, it’s worth checking out for its modern and rebellious take on vampires, blending horror, fantasy, and music. Plus, the soundtrack is a solid highlight, featuring bands like Korn, Marilyn Manson, and Linkin Park.

Queen Of The Damned is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Dark Shadows

How many characters can you imagine Johnny Depp playing in movies? In one of his many collaborations with Tim Burton, he took on the role of a vampire – but this definitely isn’t one of his most well-remembered films. Dark Shadows (2012) follows Barnabas Collins (Depp), a wealthy and powerful 18th-century man who makes the mistake of rejecting Angelique Bouchard (Eva Green), a witch. As revenge, she curses him, turning him into a vampire and burying him alive. Two centuries later, he’s freed and returns to his old mansion, only to find his dysfunctional descendants struggling to restore the family fortune.

For those looking for a funnier take on the genre infused with Burton’s signature gothic style, this one’s worth a watch. While it plays with exaggerated, almost satirical versions of vampire tropes, its striking visual aesthetic remains one of its strongest aspects.

Dark Shadows is available to stream on Fubo.

Only Lovers Left Alive

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013), directed by Jim Jarmusch, is a bit of a departure from the usual commercial take on the genre. It tells the profound story of Adam (Tom Hiddleston) and Eve (Tilda Swinton), two erudite vampires who have grown weary of modern society and seek solace in their endless existence. Adam, a melancholic musician, lives in Detroit, while Eve, who is more at ease with the passage of time, resides in Tangier. When she notices Adam’s growing despair, she heads over to be with him, and together they go on a journey that dives into themes like mortality, art, love, and the slow decay of the world around them.

This film is often overlooked, most likely due to its slow, contemplative nature. Unlike traditional vampire movies that focus on horror or action, this one takes a more human and deeply poetic approach. It presents vampires not as monstrous predators but as sensitive, artistic beings burdened by the weight of eternity. The narrative is less about survival and more about existential reflection, using atmospheric visuals and introspective dialogue to craft a truly unique cinematic experience.