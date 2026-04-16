Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch Officially Confirms the Hulk Story We’ve All Been Hoping For

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rapidly shaping up to be the most ambitious crossover events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. The upcoming blockbuster, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will feature a sprawling ensemble cast alongside Peter Parker (Tom Holland), including major players like the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and a formidable roster of villains. However, despite Ruffalo’s return to the franchise, Marvel Studios has consistently avoided confirming whether Bruce would actually transform during the film, leaving audiences to wonder if the Hulk would finally revert to his classic, untamed persona. The definitive answer to that lingering question has officially emerged from an entirely unexpected merchandise announcement.

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“Kids can look forward to playing with the hottest new action figures and role-play items based on fan-favorite characters such as Spider-Man and Hulk,” Hasbro announced in a press release, officially unveiling a brand-new toy collection for Spider-Man: Brand New Day during CinemaCon 2026. The expansive product line directly confirms that the Savage Hulk is returning to the silver screen, as the company prominently featured the “Savage Smash Hulk” action figure and the “Savage Hulk Talk’n Electronic Mask.” Hasbro also underlined that the merchandising is “featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and that children will “love re-creating favorite scenes and imagining their own powerful adventures.” The explicit emphasis on replicating specific theatrical moments guarantees that the green goliath’s regression to his Savage form is a central plot point of the movie.

It’s About Time for the (Real) Hulk to Return to the MCU

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The controversial introduction of Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame seemingly eradicated any realistic chance for Marvel Studios to faithfully adapt the character’s most compelling comic book storylines. By permanently merging Bruce Banner’s intellect with the physical prowess of his alter ego, the MCU neutralized the internal conflict that turns the Hulk into a manifestation of psychological trauma, operating as a fragmented mind burdened by multiple personalities constantly at war for dominance. Removing the volatile unpredictability of the beast transformed an immensely complex figure into a reliable, albeit static, supporting player. However, getting the Savage Hulk unleashed once again indicates that the MCU is finally ready to tap back into that raw narrative potential.

Furthermore, the timing for the Hulk’s regression into his Savage persona is extremely appropriate considering the narrative focus of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The sequel’s trailer depicts Peter Parker experiencing a physical transformation of sorts, with many clues pointing to the MCU’s Spider-Man getting organic webs. Since the movie apparently revolves around mutation and Peter losing control of his own body, integrating a newly savage Bruce Banner provides a flawless thematic parallel. Bruce and Peter will likely serve as dark mirrors to one another, united by their shared inability to stop the transformations rewriting their DNA. Hopefully, that will only be the first chapter of an exciting Hulk journey that will smash fans’ expectations.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Are you excited to see the Savage Hulk return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

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