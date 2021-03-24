Bewitched Movie In The Works At Sony Pictures

✖

Following the runaway success of Marvel Studios' WandaVision it would appear others in Hollywood are eager to get in on the witch in a trippy sitcom world. Deadline brings word that Sony Pictures is rebooting that classic TV show Bewitched for the big screen once again. Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett of the MacGyver reboot and 12 Monkeys TV series will pen the script which has John Davis and John Fox producing. It's unclear how this version of the concept, wherein a witch marries a regular guy and attempts to hide her abilities, will be different from any other attempt but the trade claims it will be.

In their report, Deadline writes "the premise is one that lends itself well to a contemporary setting and the exploration of what makes a modern day marriage, with all its secrets. Throw in the origins of the witch and her powerful relatives, and those out to do her harm, and there is plenty of creative room here." There's no mention of WandaVision explicitly influencing this decision by the studio but even Matt Murdock could see that the response to the Marvel Studios/Disney+ series definitely had a hand in it.

Created by Sol Saks, the original Bewitched sitcom ran for eight seasons and over 250 episodes on ABC and featured Elizabeth Montgomery in the lead role. Throughout its run the series would crossover with animated shows like The Flintstones with a short-lived spin-off titled Tabitha airing in the 1970s. The series was also remade for television in multiple other countries including Japan, Russia, and India.

As some may recall Bewitched has already been rebooted for the big screen with legendary filmmaker Nora Ephron directing and co-writing. The film Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell in the lead roles and took on a meta-aspect as it focused on the development and filming of a Bewitched reboot. Kidman not only played a female witch looking to blend in with regular people but also found herself playing the part of the witch looking to blend in with regular people on the show within the film. It was met with critical disdain and dismal box office returns.

Over the past ten years there have been multiple attempts to reboot Bewitched into a TV series with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris being the most recent person to attempt the series back in 2018. Other versions were also developed and pitched but none made it to air.

(Cover Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)