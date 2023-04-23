George Foreman Addresses the Claim That Hulk Hogan Was Almost Pitchman for His Famous Grill

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is being released in theaters this month, and it stars Khris Davis as the famous boxer. The movie was helmed by George Tillman Jr. (The Hate You Give, Notorious) and executive produced by the real George Foreman. Foreman was a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist who competed in boxing between 1967 and 1997. He is also known for his entrepreneurial work and the George Foreman Grill, a portable double-sided electrically heated grill manufactured by Spectrum Brands. In honor of Big George Foreman, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the big man himself and asked the boxing legend if it's true that wrestler Hulk Hogan was almost the pitchman for the famous grill.

"Oh, Hulk Hogan and I were great friends," Foreman shared. "We travel, even got in the ring with Hulk Hogan. He's a great friend of mine. But the George Foreman Grill has got its own story. I guess we all have side stories. But that George Foreman Grill has played a great part of my life. Kids are going to college, use it in the dormitories. It's got its own life. No one can claim it. It's not even mine anymore. It's theirs."

What Is Big George Foreman About?

Sony Pictures describes Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World as follows: "Big George Foreman is based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever."

How Did Khris Davis Feel About Playing George Foreman?

"It's a lot of pressure and, and make no mistake. Mr. Foreman can still knock you out," Davis told ComicBook.com with a big laugh. "It's a lot of pressure, but, you know, I felt a big responsibility because I felt like this was a story that needed to be told because Mr. Foreman's story had just been bypassed for so long, you know, and when I read his autobiographies and I looked at all the footage that I could find on Mr Foreman, I thought it was miraculous that this individual had such an incredible and impressive life."

Big George Foreman premieres on April 28th