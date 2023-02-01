Big George Foreman Trailer Released by Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures released the trailer for Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. A glossy biopic from the company details the triumphs and journeys of the professional boxer. The result is a beautiful tribute to the athlete's entire career. Khris Davis plays Foreman and the movie is directed by George Tillman Jr.. Dan Gordon and Frank Baldwin helped write the script with the filmmaker. Forrest Whitaker came aboard the project as Foreman's famous trainer Doc Broadus. In American history, there have been so few competitors that were both Olympic Gold medalists and the height of their respective sports. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

"I'm excited to work with Forest, as I've wanted to work with him for as long as I can remember," Tillman Jr. wrote in his statement to The Wrap. "I'm so inspired by his talents and his vast body of work. I'm thrilled that he's joining our cast to play the iconic role of Doc Broadus as we embark on this journey to tell the incredible true story of George Foreman."

What Else Do We Know About Big George Foreman?

Here's what Sony Pictures had to say about the upcoming film: "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit."

"But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker George Tillman Jr. from a story by Dan Gordon and Frank Baldwin & George Tillman Jr, and a screenplay by Baldwin & Tillman, the film stars Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Foreman and also stars Academy Award® winner Forest Whitaker as Foreman's trainer and mentor Doc Broadus."

