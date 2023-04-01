Creed III Now Available To Buy On Digital

Creed III is available to own on digital right now. The MGM movie did amazing at the box office, but an entirely new group of viewers will get to experience Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut. Also of note, Creed III sets up a burgeoning Rocky universe of spinoffs that the players involved have alluded to in recent weeks. (Those possibilities have only gotten stronger over time as it delivered a massive opening weekend and the best one so far for the Rocky franchise.) Jordan actually spoke to Good Morning America about being a director this time around and how it was different this time.

"I have to," Jordan told Good Morning America when asked about another round. "All the lessons that I learned on this first try, I want to get back at it and do it again. I kind of love it. I love it." Jordan would go on to discuss his favorite elements of directing a feature film. There are some difficulties being in front of and behind the camera though.

Back in the ring, but this time… it’s all or nothing. Own Creed III on 4K Ultra HD 5/23 and on digital now. pic.twitter.com/owJVDnbSFq — #CREED3 (@creedmovie) March 31, 2023

"I think as an actor you're always a part of somebody else's vision and you're trying to be the best you can to the best of your ability," he added. "But when you have a vision in your head -- and you can see it clearly -- to get other people to see the exact same thing that you see, I think that's really satisfying." He added, "Being able to prep, train and prepare for the next day of shooting -- that's probably ... what the hardest thing was for me."

What Happens In Creed III?

Here's how MGM describes the sequel, "After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose. Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut."

Will you be checking out Creed III this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!