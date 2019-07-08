Jesus Rolls: The Big Lebowski Spinoff Set to Hit Theaters in Early 2020

It’s been more than 20 years since the Coen Brothers’ cult classic film The Big Lebowski was released in theaters, and in that time, many of the characters from the caper have cemented their legacies in Hollywood iconography. Jeff Bridges’ The Dude and John Goodman’s Walter will be the first that come to mind with movie fans, but trailing not far behind is pedophile bowler Jesus Quintana, played by John Turturro. The character is an absolute scene stealer during his short time in the movie, so much so that he’s getting his own spinoff movie, Jesus Rolls.

Written by, directed, and starring John Turturro, Jesus Rolls will tell a new story featuring the cult character, offering a look at what he’s been up to in the years since The Big Lebowski. On Monday morning, Screen Media announced that it had acquired the North American distribution rights to the movie, and planned to release it in theaters in early 2020. The Coen Brothers aren’t involved in the spinoff, but they reportedly gave their blessing to Turturro

Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson are all set to join Turturro in the film. It’s being produced Robert Salerno, John Penotti, Fernando Sulichin, Sidney Kimmel, and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu. Max Arvelaiz, Lawrence Kopeikin, Michael Lewis, Bruce Toll, and Robert S. Wilson serve as executive producers.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” Turturro said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences.”

“It’s an honor to be working with John Turturro again,” Seth Needle, SVP of worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media said in a statement. “His passion for storytelling and character building is unparalleled, so it goes without saying that people should be excited for the Jesus.”