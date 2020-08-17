Birds of Prey Star Jurnee Smollett Wants to Team Up with Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman

✖

Jurnee Smollett's take on Black Canary first debuted earlier this year, when Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hit theaters in February. Many fans have gravitated towards her take on the iconic DC heroine, with an ever-growing campaign for her to reprise her role, whether in future Birds of Prey sequels or in her own solo venture. According to a new tweet from the actress, she would definitely be willing to team up with another new actress in the DC Films universe. During a Twitter Q&A on Monday, Smollett was asked about the potential of her Black Canary teaming up with Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman, who is expected to debut in The Batman next year. As Smollett put it, she would "probably die and go to heaven" if she got the chance to share the screen with her.

I would probably die and go to heaven if that ever happened. She’s a Queen #askjurnee https://t.co/D0VYUtxHGB — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) August 17, 2020

While The Batman is expected to inhabit its own separate corner of the DC multiverse, DC fans have certainly seen more unprecedented live-action crossovers happen in the canon. And with rumors suggesting that a Birds of Prey vs. Gotham City Sirens crossover movie could happen, there certainly could be a way for Smollett and Kravitz to share the screen together.

Smollett's future as Black Canary has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks, with fans campaigning for her to reprise her role in a solo project.

"It's no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and [I was] so honored to take on that mantle," Smollett-Bell revealed in an interview last month. "I would absolutely do it again if given a chance."

Meanwhile, Kravitz' Catwoman has yet to make her big-screen debut, but fans are undoubtedly excited to see her put her stamp on the role.

"It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves," Kravitz explained in a previous interview. "If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world."

