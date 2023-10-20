Black Adam Director to Helm New Emily Blunt Movie

Jaume Collet-Serra is known for helming an array of films, most recently Jungle Cruise and Black Adam. Both films starred Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson and the former saw him acting alongside Emily Blunt. According to Deadline, Collet-Serra will be teaming up with Blunt and Johnson once again for Kate Warne, which is being produced by Amazon MGM and Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions. Blunt is also producing the project for her Ledburry Productions banner, and it looks like she will likely star in it as well. However, officially casting news won't occur until after the SAG strike.

Collet-Serra is directing Kate Warne from a script penned by Melissa Stack, which is based on an original draft from Gustin Nash. The film is set to be an action thriller about Warne, a "real-life Sherlock Holmes." Warne was the first woman detective at the Pinkerton Agency, and "paved the way for future women in law enforcement and forever changed how detective work was done."

What Is Emily Blunt's Next Project:

You can currently watch Emily Blunt in the new Netflix film Pain Hustlers, which is playing in theaters for the next week before it lands on the streaming site. Pain Hustlers tells the story of a single mother who gets involved in a racketeering scheme while trying to deal with the troubles of her life. You can check out Netflix's official synopsis below.

"Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, and Brian d'Arcy James."

Pain Hustlers is directed by David Yates, who previously helmed the majority of the films in the Harry Potter franchise. The screenplay comes from Wells Tower, adapted from the book by Evan Hughes.

Will Emily Blunt Join the MCU?

While Blunt's real-life husband recently played Reed Richards, she's not interested in playing a superhero. There was a time when Blunt was almost cast as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans of the actor have been hoping to see her play another part in the MCU for years. The fan-casting has been in full force ever since it was announced Marvel Studios would be making a Fantastic Four reboot with many fans hoping Blunt would play Sue Storm. However, the role is not on Blunt's radar.

"It's not that it's beneath me," Blunt revealed on The Howard Stern Show. "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would've been amazing…but I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't. It's been exhausted. We are inundated—it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."

Stay tuned for more updates about Kate Warne.