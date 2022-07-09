Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Gives Away Cash to Crew Members as Filming Wraps

✖

Filming on one of DC's next blockbusters is complete. On Thursday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to reveal that production on Black Adam has officially wrapped. Johnson, who produces the film and stars as its titular character, wrote that he knew making the film would be a "once in a career event", and that it was a "true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers" to create the film. Attached to his post was a video of Johnson addressing the cast and crew on the final day, and giving away cash prizes to some of the members of the crew.

Joining Johnson in Black Adam are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"It’s a big deal for a lot of reasons," Shahi explained in a recent interview. "I’m getting the chance to work with Dwayne, who happens to be one of the kindest humans ever. And it’s admirable to watch him be the businessman and the actor that he is. He treats everybody on set so well. When he speaks to you, it’s like you’re the only person in the room. Everyone should take a lesson from his book because he’s quite remarkable to witness and to be on set with. He’s the real deal, through and through."

"So not only is it cool for that, but I’m Middle Eastern; I’m Persian," Shai continued. "And there’s not a lot of Middle Eastern representation out there, so being in a movie like this really helps make a statement for my culture and where I come from. There are other Middle Eastern actors that I know who are either getting cast in terrorist roles or they’re really being stereotyped by how they look. So I’m hoping that, on some level, Black Adam will help break open that stereotype. And hopefully, Hollywood will become more colorblind in a way, and will open itself up to more Middle Eastern actors and storylines. And on top of that, this is the first thing I’ve been a part of that my kids can actually watch. So that’s nice."

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.