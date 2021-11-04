Black Adam Producer Addresses if Dwayne Johnson Needed Muscle Padding on His Costume

Last night was the world premiere of Red Notice, the upcoming Netflix action/comedy that’s set to star Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Many folks involved with Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions were in attendance, which means there were plenty of questions about the upcoming DCEU film, Black Adam, which will see Johnson in the titular role. Co-founder Dany Garcia was asked about the comic book movie by Variety, and she revealed there was no padding needed in Johnson’s suit.

“Oh you know what, he had so much fun,” Garcia said of Johnson’s performance. “You know, Dwayne has been a superhero all his life, but sort of a mortal superhero, so to finally blend this with a character that he could fully express himself… And the fact that his physique, he did not have to get a suit that was pumped up. You know, that was very meaningful to us. My husband is his strength and conditioning coach, so prepping him for that and preparing him for the role, it turned into a very family-oriented event.” Of course, Garcia and Johnson used to be married, so it’s always nice to be reminded of their close working relationship. You can check out the interview in the clip below:

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero,” Johnson previously said of making Black Adam. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.”

“Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

Red Notice debuts on Netflix on November 12th. Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.