Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Recreates Iconic Comic Cover in New Photo

We're officially two weeks away from the first screenings of Black Adam, which will finally bring Dwayne Johnson's take on the DC Comics antihero to the big screen. Johnson, who has been tied to the role for over a decade, has been open about his desire to honor Black Adam's source material, including some key moments from the character's involvement in events like 52 and Infinite Crisis. A newly-released photo from the film showcases that homage in a pretty epic way, showing Johnson sitting on a throne in costume as Black Adam, emulating the cover that J.G. Jones created for 2007's 52 #45.

In Black Adam, after nearly five thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who tries to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," Johnson said when asked by ComicBook.com if he sees himself in this role for years to come during a recent Q&A with press. "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. The cast also includes Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

What do you think of the newest look at Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.