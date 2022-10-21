Black Adam Post Credits Scene Causing Fans to be Overcome by Emotion Video Shared by The Rock

After being in the works for the better part of the past few decades, Black Adam is finally out into the world this week. The blockbuster DC film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, surrounded by an ensemble cast of some bonafide fan-favorites. One of the most enticing things about Black Adam existing on the big screen has been the possibility of seeing him interact with other DC heroes and villains — something that the film definitely delivers on, especially in its post-credits scene. Spoilers for Black Adam below! Only look if you want to know!

The film's final stinger confirms what has been heavily rumored and hoped for by fans for months — Black Adam and Clark Kent / Superman (Henry Cavill) coming face to face. The scene comes after years of fans wanting to see Cavill back as the Man of Steel, only to be met with faceless cameo appearances of Superman in Shazam! and Peacemaker. Understandably, Cavill's appearance is provoking a lot of emotion in fans — something that Johnson recently celebrated on Twitter, retweeting a video of fans reacting to the scene while in the theater. "Fans FINALLY feel SEEN and HEARD," Johnson's tweet reads in part.

“I could cry”

THIS EMOTION 🥹🥹

really captures how so many people are feeling about #BlackAdam

Very true story and very real emotions. Fans FINALLY feel SEEN and HEARD. We delivered a GREAT MOVIE. Love u guys

Enjoy the movie TONIGHT#BlackAdam #JSA@DCComics @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/X129YfU9kF — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 21, 2022

How does Henry Cavill's Superman appear in Black Adam?

Johnson has been incredibly vocal about the possibility for the many years that the film has been in development. While speaking to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Johnson hinted that Cavill's take on the character from Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and both iterations of Justice League is "the Superman of our generation."

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," Johnson said at the time. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

What is Black Adam about?

In Black Adam, after nearly five thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who tries to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui are also among the film's cast.

What do you think of Henry Cavill's Superman appearing in Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is now playing exclusively in theaters.