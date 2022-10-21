Comic-Con 2022: Dwayne Johnson Calls Henry Cavill The Superman of Our Generation (Exclusive)

While it has yet to be seen if Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) will actually ever come toe-to-toe with Henry Cavill's Man of Steel, there's no denying the former is a big fan of the latter. In fact, Johnson tells ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that Cavill is the definitive Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia who's his sister, has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

During the Hall H panel of Black Adam Saturday, Jaume Collet-Serra said that neither Superman or Shazam would be appearing in the film because of its origin nature.

"Our movie is an original story," Collet-Serra explained (via Deadline). "By the time the movie ends, he doesn't know who Shazam or Superman is." The director added, "He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about."

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of making Black Adam. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I'm honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line. He's a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way."

In addition to The Rock, Black Adam will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.