Michael Cera Hasn't Talked to Tobey Maguire About Inspiring His Molly's Game Character

Michael Cera is known for an array of films ranging from Superbad to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and soon he'll be seen in the highly-anticipated Barbie movie. In addition to the upcoming film, you can also catch Cera in the newest season of Black Mirror, which just dropped on Netflix. In honor of the actor's episode, "Joan Is Awful," he's been reflecting on his career in interviews and sharing some wild stories, including the time he almost married Aubrey Plaza as a joke. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cera was asked about his role in the 2017 film Molly's Game. The film was based on the true story of Molly Bloom, a former Olympic-class skier who went on to run the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game. Bloom was known to have celebrity clients, and it's no secret that Cera's "Player X" was based on Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire. Turns out, Cera hasn't spoken to the Marvel alum about the role.

"I never talked to Tobey about it," Cera shared. "I've met him once since making the movie, and it was very pleasant. Or was it before making the movie? Maybe it was before. I hope he doesn't hold it against me that I played him because it was a great part."

Who Stars in Black Mirror Season 6?

You can read a description of Black Mirror Season 6 h here: "Expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected yet. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker." You can see big names in the season, including Michael Cera, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, John Hannah, and more.

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," Black Mirror writer and executive producer Charlie Booker said regarding Season 6. "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

Black Mirror is now streaming on Netflix.