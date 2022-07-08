Black Panther 2: Michael B. Jordan Would Love to Return for Sequel

✖

Marvel Studios and filmmaker Ryan Coogler continue to work on developing Black Panther 2 in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing. Executive producer Kevin Feige confirmed the franchise would continue without the actor, stating that Marvel would not re-cast the role of T'Challa with another person. Fans have been wondering how Black Panther could continue and whether or not certain characters would return for the sequel. It sounds like Killmonger actor Michael B. Jordan is ready to make a comeback, despite the fictional death of his character at the end of Black Panther.

Jordan recently spoke with PEOPLE about a potential return. The actor expressed deep respect Boseman.

"That's something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons," said Jordan, "[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating."

"But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there," Jordan added. "So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."

Rumors have swirled around the project, with chatter indicating that Coogler would bring back Jordan even before Boseman's passing. Though it's likely the original plan for Black Panther 2 underwent a major change in the months since.

Feige recently spoke about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and changes to Black Panther 2. During a discussion with Deadline, Feige confirmed Coogler's film will honor Boseman's legacy.

"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda," Feige told the trade. "Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story."

He added, "We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

Black Panther 2 is currently on the calendar to release on July 8, 2022.