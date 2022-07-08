Black Panther 2: Kevin Feige Reveals Plans for Sequel After Chadwick Boseman's Death

✖

There will never be another actor playing T'Challa within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that much we learned this past December. During Disney's annual investor's presentation, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the Wakandan king will not be recast in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's passing. That said, filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios are still moving full steam ahead with the Black Panther franchise as it explores the remainder of Wakanda, the fictional Marvel country we were first introduced to in the major Marvel franchise.

Though Feige wouldn't say much about the project during the WandaVision press day, he did confirm to Deadline the series will, in fact, feature other areas and character of Wakandan lore that have previously popped up in the Marvel Comics lore.

"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda," Feige told the trade. "Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story."

He added, "We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

Prior to the investor call, Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso confirmed the studio wouldn't use visual effects to digital recreate the late actor's likeness for the film.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso shared of Marvel's future Black Panther plans. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Black Panther 2 is currently set for release on July 8, 2022.

