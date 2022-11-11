Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Debuts New Footage in TV Spot

"Without the Black Panther, Wakanda will fall," warns Namor (Tenoch Huerta) in the latest footage from Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The warrior king of the hidden undersea nation Talocan, the hybrid mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner surfaces to wage war on Wakanda as the kingdom mourns its own monarch: King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). But as this new world power emerges, the new Black Panther strikes: Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright). The teaser shows the black-and-gold-clad Black Panther unsheating her claws and wielding the sonic energy-firing Vibranium gauntlets invented by Shuri in 2018's Black Panther. Watch it below.

One year after T'Challa's death, Wakanda's Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The footage shows Namor flooding Wakanda, left vulnerable in the wake of T'Challa's death. But according to Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Huerta, the infamous anti-hero of the comic books is not a villain in Wakanda Forever.

"Latin-Americans are always the bad guys in Hollywood movies," Huerta told Empire Magazine. "And now we are the heroes – or an anti-hero, in this instance." With Namor's reign just beginning in the MCU, the actor added: "[Latin-Americans] are making something to be proud of in Hollywood."

As the new Black Panther rises, so too does another new MCU hero: Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), an MIT student and genius inventor who becomes the armored superhero Ironheart. The footage previews an action-packed chase sequence through the streets of Boston, showing the Ironheart suit on a crash course ahead of Riri's return in the Black Panther spinoff series on Disney+.

Starring Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Mejia Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli, Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens exclusively in theaters November 11th. Tickets are now on sale for Black Panther 2 and the Black Panther double feature.