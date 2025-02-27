Will the MCU Have an Adamantium vs. Vibranium War in Black Panther 3?

From its initial Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction as a hidden kingdom possessing extraordinary resources to its later struggles with global engagement, Wakanda’s story has consistently revolved around vibranium. This rare metal transformed the African nation into a technological marvel while simultaneously making it a target for those seeking to replicate or steal its power. The first Black Panther film showed T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) choosing to share Wakanda’s resources with the world, breaking centuries of isolation. Wakanda Forever then revealed the consequences of this decision, as other nations attempted to obtain vibranium by any means necessary, ultimately leading Shuri (Letitia Wright) to reverse course and return to a more protective stance. This complex relationship between Wakanda and its signature resource sets the stage for what could become the defining conflict of Black Panther 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain America: Brave New World transforms this simmering tension into an imminent crisis by introducing adamantium as a direct challenge to Wakanda’s technological dominance. During a critical presentation to world leaders, President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) unveils adamantium—harvested from the Celestial Tiamut’s remains—as a metal that surpasses vibranium in strength. In addition, Ross emphasizes that, unlike vibranium, adamantium won’t be controlled by an “isolationist nation,” positioning it as a symbol of technological independence from Wakanda’s influence. This framing isn’t merely scientific, transforming adamantium into a geopolitical weapon designed to undermine Wakanda’s unique standing. Furthermore, Ross’s emphasis on international cooperation for adamantium distribution directly challenges Wakanda’s historically restrictive vibranium policies, suggesting a future where multiple nations wield metal-based technology rivaling vibranium tech.

Will Black Panther 3 Pitch Vibranium Against Adamantium?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

In Black Panther, T’Challa’s decision to reveal Wakanda to the world represented a fundamental break from centuries of tradition. Against the counsel of many advisors, he established a new vision based on outreach rather than protective secrecy—directly opposing Erik Killmonger’s (Michael B. Jordan) wishes to use Wakandan technology to dominate other nations. However, Wakanda Forever revealed this idealism had unintended consequences. Rather than fostering mutual respect, the revelation of vibranium’s potential triggered a global race for the resource.

Under CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) oversight, Western powers escalated covert operations targeting Wakanda’s resources, including deep-sea mining that eventually led to contact with Talokan. By the film’s conclusion, Shuri made the difficult choice to reverse her brother’s policy of openness, accepting responsibility for Namor’s (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) attacks to protect Talokan’s existence. This strategic decision effectively returned Wakanda to isolation, as the nation sacrificed its international standing to protect another hidden civilization, becoming viewed as a military threat rather than a valuable ally.

The introduction of adamantium in Brave New World arrives at precisely this moment of diplomatic vulnerability for Wakanda. For the United States military, adamantium offers a genuine path to technological parity with Wakanda after years of failed attempts. For Valentina’s CIA, it renders covert vibranium theft operations unnecessary. Most significantly, President Ross’s framing of adamantium as a collectively managed resource marks a deliberate ideological challenge to Wakanda’s historical approach to resource control.

At the conclusion of Wakanda Forever, Namor tells his cousin that their alliance with Wakanda positions Talokan to gain a powerful ally when surface nations inevitably turn against the African kingdom. Adamantium’s emergence as an explicitly anti-Wakanda resource could be precisely the catalyst that brings this prediction to fruition. This sets up the perfect foundation for Black Panther 3‘s central conflict.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Beyond the physical properties of these metals lies a deeper philosophical divide. Wakanda and Talokan represent societies where technological development remains deeply interconnected with societal values and spiritual traditions, evolving organically over centuries. Adamantium, by contrast, represents a more extractive approach: recently discovered and rapidly weaponized. This elevates the conflict from mere resource competition to a fundamental disagreement about the relationship between power, technology, and cultural identity.

As Ryan Coogler develops the next installment in his acclaimed franchise, the vibranium-adamantium conflict provides a natural evolution of the themes that have defined the series. The first film explored isolation versus engagement; the second examined the consequences of engagement. The third can now explore how Wakanda survives when the technological uniqueness at the core of its identity faces a legitimate challenge. Whether this conflict manifests as outright war or forces new diplomatic frameworks, adamantium’s introduction guarantees that Wakanda’s position in the MCU will fundamentally change.

Do you think Black Panther 3 will show a war between vibranium and adamantium technologies? How do you believe Wakanda will respond to this new threat? Share your thoughts in the comments!