Marvel Confirms Black Panther 3 Isn’t Coming Any Time Soon (and There’s Good Reason)

Marvel producer Nate Moore confirms fans will have to wait a while before they see Black Panther 3, as the studio is currently focusing on setting up the next Avengers movies. While at the premiere for Captain America: Brave New World, Moore spoke with Variety and was asked about a possible release window for Black Panther 3. The filmmaker reiterated that the sequel is in the earliest stages of development as Ryan Coogler finishes work on his latest project, Sinners. Moore said Black Panther 3 will not hit theaters until some time after the upcoming Avengers films.

“We’ve had early talks with Coogler. He’s finishing up Sinners, which is going to be an amazing film, and then we’ll get into it after that,” Moore said. “It won’t be before Avengers. That’s our next big thing. Obviously, this year we have Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four all on the road to Avengers but we’ll get back to Wakanda as soon as we can.”

Marvel Studios revealed Black Panther 3 was in the works in December 2024, when it announced Moore would be leaving his position at the company this year to pursue other producing endeavors. Despite the career change, Moore will still work with Marvel on Black Panther 3. He’s set to be one of the film’s producers, a role he served on the series’ first two installments.

Throughout the Brave New World promotional campaign, Moore has addressed some of the speculation surrounding Black Panther 3. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he debunked rumors that Marvel will recast T’Challa, the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Moore also recently touched on the possibility of Denzel Washington having a role in the movie. In both instances, Moore emphasized there haven’t been any formal conversations about Black Panther 3 due to Coogler’s availability.

Marvel taking a patient approach with Black Panther 3 is arguably for the best. First, this means Coogler won’t have to rush the project in order to meet a release date within the next year. He’ll have plenty of time to iron out the film’s narrative, which should help ensure its quality. Additionally, Marvel has a lot on its plate as it builds towards the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga; this summer’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps is an integral title for the franchise’s future, as its stars have already been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Laying the foundation for those Avengers movies is Marvel’s top priority at the moment (especially with Disney scaling back releases), so logistically, there doesn’t seem to be a spot in the schedule for Black Panther 3 now — even if Coogler was free.

Moore doesn’t specify if Black Panther 3 will arrive after Doomsday or Secret Wars, but it’s reasonable to assume he means the latter. Disney has two 2026 release dates set aside for untitled Marvel movies (February 13 and March 6), though given the timeline, it seems unlikely Black Panther 3 will secure one of those. This means Black Panther 3 will probably land one of the 2027 or 2028 dates reserved for untitled Marvel films, as all of those come after Secret Wars‘ premiere. Exactly which will boil down to how development progresses once Coogler is done with Sinners and what else Marvel has planned for the post-Multiverse Saga future.