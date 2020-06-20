Black Panther Fans Confused Why "Chadwick" is Trending on Twitter

Black Panther fans are a little bit confused about why the name Chadwick is trending on Twitter. A man named Chadwick who doesn't know or understand the significance of Juneteenth decided to make some derogatory comments about Black people on the platform. Well, fans of the Black Panther are taking the opportunity to make appreciation posts for Boseman instead of focusing on that noise. Fans are still waiting on some more news about Black Panther 2, but it's unlikely that it will be coming any time soon with the entertainment world still trying to get things rolling amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The last bit of information available had the script being written by Ryan Coogler and company, but little else is confirmed at this point.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke to BET about the development of the movie so far, and as of last June, it was just beginning.

"The honest answer to that is that it is pure rumor and speculation because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie," Feige said. "It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with [producer] Nate Moore and myself in the coming weeks."

y’all thought i was gone say sum bout me moore? there’s only room for one chadwick in this world #chadwick pic.twitter.com/68iOI4KwAy — beatrice (@beacdef) June 20, 2020

Ryan Coogler knows that there is some pressure for him to deliver a real knockout in the second Black Panther outing.

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he told IndieWire. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

For those looking for more Chadwick Boseman in the meantime, they can catch him in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods on Netflix. The movie has had some critical acclaim in the early going. Rotten Tomatoes’ has the critics score for the film hovering near a 90.

Check out the official Da 5 Bloods synopsis from Netflix below.

"From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War."

What are you hoping for in Black Panther 2? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the reactions down below: