Kevin Feige Teases Black Panther 2, Guardians 3, Captain Marvel 2

At the very end of Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con Saturday night, chief Kevin Feige teased sequels to Black Panther and Captain Marvel, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, almost as an afterthought following a big slate of announcements. Feige did not mention when the movies were coming out, but said that Black Panther 2 is in the making and Guardians 3 is coming.

“We didn’t even mention that we’re making Black Panther 2,” Feige said as the crowd erupted. “And we didn’t mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn’t even have time to talk about the Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

News that Black Panther 2 is coming is no surprise, as the first film was a massive success last year. It became the first Marvel movie nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, and won awards for Original Score, Costume Design and Production Design. It also grossed $1.3 billion worldwide, and becoming the second-highest grossing Marvel movie behind only Avengers: Endgame domestically.

In June, Feige told BET that director Ryan Coogler only recently started working out a story for the new movie.

“The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie,” Feige explained. “It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with [producer] Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks.”

A sequel to Captain Marvel is also a no-brainer. The film, starring Brie Larson in the title role, was a massive success after its release in March. Although not quite as universally well-received as Black Panther, the movie grossed $1.1 billion worldwide.

It is rumored that Larson is signed on to appear in five more Marvel movies and Feige has already hinted at where Captain Marvel sequels could fall in the MCU timeline.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 has been in the works for some time. It hit a snag when director James Gunn was fired for inappropriate jokes made on Twitter years ago. Marvel never found a replacement, and he was rehired in March following pressure from the cast. Since Gunn is finishing up a Suicide Squad sequel for Warner Bros., the Marvel movie had to be put on hold and it is not clear when production will start.